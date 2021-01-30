DEARBORN, Mo. – The third time wasn’t a charm for Platte Valley as they fell to the North Andrew Cardinals for the third time this season. The two teams met for fifth place in the North Platte Tournament on Saturday afternoon and despite the 60-43 loss, Platte Valley felt they had improved since the two teams last met.
“I thought Memphis Bliley did a really good job of guarding (Tanner) McDaniel, especially in the first half and thought we executed really well defensively,” Jermain said. “Offensively, we’re playing a lot better than we were then and I just think we’re a better team than we were then.”
Senior Trever McQueen was key in a 16-point first quarter for Platte Valley. McQueen scored the first seven points of the game for the Valley.
The Cardinals pulled ahead 9-4 early, in the first quarter, but 3-pointers from McQueen and Matt Jermain gave Platte Valley its first lead of the game. North Andrew and Platte Valley traded leads three times over the final three minutes of the first quarter before going into the second quarter tied at 16.
North Andrew opened the second quarter with a 4-0 run before McQueen, Bliley and Matt Jermain knocked down 3-pointers on 3-straight possessions for Platte Valley. The Valley run gave them their biggest lead of the game at 25-20.
“I think they just gained confidence and not just those two,” Jermain said. “Memphis has been shooting well and as a team we just keep gaining confidence respect and it’s good to see that. I think they understand that they believe in each other a little bit and they’re shooting with a lot of confidence right now.”
The run was dampened with Gabe Nothstine picking up his third foul of the game with 4:25 left in the half. The Cardinals took advantage of their size advantage with Nothstine on the bench, ending the half with an 11-0 run.
Nothstine opened the second half with a field goal to cut the lead to four. North Andrew answered with a quick layup, then another 3-pointer from Matt Jermain cut the lead to three with 6:10 left in the third quarter.
The Cardinals’ Tanner McDaniel took over at the six-minute mark, scoring seven points over the remainder of the quarter. Matt Jermain’s fifth 3-pointer of the game and a free throw from Bliley made it a 46-36 score at the end of the third quarter.
North Andrew began the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run that gave them an 18-point lead. The Cardinals led by as many as 20 in the fourth quarter before both teams played out the final few minutes with their bench players.
“The start of the fourth quarter is a perfect example of all the little things like a shot under the basket that we need to finish and an offensive rebound on the other end that set up a three and instead of a six-point game it’s a 12-point game,” Jermain said. “Against a team like that, that’s as athletic as they are, we have a hard time recovering from those and we have to win all those battles.”
Matt Jermain led the team with 17 points in the loss. McQueen scored 13 points in the first half but was held scoreless in the second half.
Life doesn’t get any easier for Platte Valley as they travel to Mound City on Tuesday to face a Panthers team coming off of their first loss of the season. Mound City lost to Mid-Buchanan 56-54 in the tournament championship Saturday evening.
“Two of the games we just played really good teams and I thought against West Platte we had as good an effort as we’ve had all year,” Jermain said. “I didn’t think our effort was bad today, we just don’t win many of those physical battles in any way, shape or form with them. We knew coming down here that it was going to be a good tournament, especially on the boys’ side.
“We keep preaching the same thing that we have to stay the course a little bit and unfortunately with our schedule, we have to turn around and play Mound City on Tuesday. I think after that we get into a part of our schedule where I think we can experience some success. We just have to stay the course.”