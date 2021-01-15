STANBERRY, Mo. — Platte Valley’s run of Stanberry Tournament championship appearances came to an end Thursday night in the tournament semifinals.
North Andrew rallied from an early deficit to defeat Platte Valley 64-34. The loss was Platte Valley’s largest since losing by 32 to Maryville in 2016.
“Other than maybe one game this year, we haven’t walked out on the floor and been bigger or more athletic than anybody we played,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “We’re not going to make up for mistakes with athleticism. We’re going to have to be in better position and execute better and we didn’t do a very good job of that. They’re strong, more athletic and bigger than we are and when we don’t do those things, they’re going to exploit that because they’re a good team.”
The first quarter saw two runs of 10 points or more. The Cardinals had the first run, scoring 10-straight to begin the game. The Valley finally broke up the run with a 3-pointer from Memphis Bliley at the 3:38 mark.
Bliley’s three-pointer began Platte Valley’s run that was supported by the 3-point shot. Sophomore Matt Jermain and Levi Burch had 3-pointers on the next two possessions to cut the lead to one. Gabe Nothstine then gave Platte Valley its first lead with 54 seconds left in the quarter.
The two teams traded the lead four times over the first 40 seconds of the second quarter. Trevor McQueen’s layup at the 6:22 mark gave Platte Valley the lead for the final time in the game.
North Andrew answered McQueen’s basket with a 10-run led by senior Tanner McDaniel who scored eight of the 10 points. Matt Jermain slowed the bleeding with a layup, but the Cardinals responded with a 9-4 run to end the half. North Andrew led 33-21 at halftime.
“They did some things defensively that we didn’t adjust to very well and we have to help our shooters and get open,” Jermain said. “There were some times where we didn’t finish inside and we just have to do the little things better.”
McQueen and Nothstine opened the second half with back-to-back baskets that got Platte Valley back to within single digits. The Cardinals squashed any chance of a comeback after McQueen’s basket at the 6:06 mark by holding Platte Valley scoreless until Carter Luke’s three-pointer at the buzzer. North Andrew scored 18-straight before Luke’s basket ended the run.
The Cardinals held Platte Valley to just 11 points in the second half. McDaniel led North Andrew with 19 points and Clayton Linville finished with 12 points.
McQueen led the Valley with eight points in the loss. Luke and Matt Jermain tied for second on the team with five points each.
“Like I said, we’re not going to make up for athleticism, we just have to execute better,” Jermain said. “We have to respond in a positive way and I don’t think anybody in that locker room wants to lower their expectations. They’re going to be disappointed and when you don’t play well against a good team, then things like that are going to happen.”
Platte Valley will face Stanberry on Saturday morning at 11 a.m., for third place in the tournament.
“We’re just going to have to take 60 seconds to get a shot,” Jermain said. “There’s no shot clock in high school and I know it’s not pretty to watch but we’re not going to be a team that can come down here and pound the ball inside or nothing like that. We just have to work to get good shots and we’re going to have to respond because Stanberry is going to be just as good a team.”