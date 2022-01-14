STANBERRY, Mo. — Platte Valley has won 44-straight varsity basketball games, that streak is the eighth-longest in state history and the second-longest of the last 25 years, but for several on the Platte Valley roster the streak is even longer.
Maggie Collins, Brylie Angle and Kali Redden have teamed together throughout high school, junior high and even back to elementary school, and Angle can not remember the last time she and Collins played together and actually lost.
“It has definitely been motivation knowing that we haven’t lost since seventh grade coming up,” Angle said. “We’ve always been winning so it is good motivation to keep going and keep the streak going.”
Angle’s sophomore class also is unique because Platte Valley has always been Platte Valley for them. South Nodaway and Jefferson began their varsity basketball co-op the year before Collins, Redden and Angle reached high school. In junior high, they were already a co-op.
The co-op and its success is something that Collins takes great pride in.
“We’ve always been Platte Valley, we’ve never played as Jefferson,” Collins said. “Helping build that co-op up is really what has kept us going.”
The streak passes Westran (1957-1959) and Brashear (2002-2004) who each had 43-game streaks. The next team to catch is New Bloomfield (1987-1988) with 52 wins and then it is the Jefferson record with 60 wins from 1988-1989. The all-time record is Strafford (2015-2019) with 123 wins.
“Any time something like that is accomplished, it is not by looking at the big picture,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “So far, we’ve done a really good job of just taking one game at a time and approaching each game with what we need to do to be successful.”
No. 44 in the streak put Platte Valley into the Stanberry Invitational championship game as the team topped North Nodaway 66-25 in the semifinals.
Platte Valley started with its usual quick pace and built a 10-0 lead with all five starters scoring a basket. North Nodaway senior Saylor Brown got her team on the board, but Platte Valley extended its lead to 19-2 at the end of the first quarter.
Despite the high scoring quarter, North Nodaway’s half-court defense was forcing Platte Valley into a lower shooting percentage than usual, but the Mustangs could not contain Collins’ rebounding.
After North Nodaway sophomore Saryn Brown scored to open the second quarter, Collins put back two-straight shots to capitalize on missed shots. She ended the first quarter by scoring in the same fashion.
“In some games, missing 3’s is our best offense — the best way to get it to people who aren’t necessarily open off of ball-screens and cuts — so that was definitely the case tonight,” Collins said.
Collins then had a steal and a layup before Angle and senior Jaclyn Pappert connected on back-to-back 3-pointers to extend the lead to 31-4.
Collins finished with a team-high 20 points while Angle had 15 points. Pappert added seven and Aubrey Mattson led the bench unit with six points. Sarah Langford had five, Stephanie Turpin had four, Tejay Freemyer added three and Maleeah Bliley, Sam Terry and Redden each had two.
For North Nodaway, Saryn Brown had 11, Jacquelyn Cline and Lauren Herndon each had six and Saylor Brown had two.
North Nodaway will play North Andrew on Saturday at 9 a.m., for third place. The championship is scheduled for Noon on Saturday between Stanberry and Platte Valley. Stanberry was the last team to give Platte Valley a regular-season loss in 2020 when the Bulldogs defeated Platte Valley 32-27 in the Stanberry Invitational.