Platte Valley junior Maggie Collins goes up for a layup on Saturday afternoon in Ravenwood against Mound City.

RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Platte Valley seniors Sarah Langford, Aubrey Mattson, Kayley Hauber, Tejay Freemyer, Madelyn Swinford and Andrea Riley have helped fuel a lot of winning in their four seasons. The six seniors made it a perfect 4-for-4 with Class 1 District 16 championships on Saturday afternoon with a 66-25 victory over Mound City.

For the seniors, the repeated success hasn’t dulled the joy of winning a championship. As their parents snapped pictures of different combinations of players with the district championship plaque, Hauber reflected on the accomplishment.

