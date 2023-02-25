RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Platte Valley seniors Sarah Langford, Aubrey Mattson, Kayley Hauber, Tejay Freemyer, Madelyn Swinford and Andrea Riley have helped fuel a lot of winning in their four seasons. The six seniors made it a perfect 4-for-4 with Class 1 District 16 championships on Saturday afternoon with a 66-25 victory over Mound City.
For the seniors, the repeated success hasn’t dulled the joy of winning a championship. As their parents snapped pictures of different combinations of players with the district championship plaque, Hauber reflected on the accomplishment.
“We all love it,” Hauber said. “We are all really excited and can't wait to keep going. Obviously, we are all celebrating out here.”
Coming into the season, Platte Valley (25-3) knew that they were going to be able to count on returning All-State selections Maggie Collins and Brylie Angle, but the depth that the team has leaned on so heavily for 2-straight state championships was losing a lot of its production. Coach Tyler Pedersen knew that developing that depth before the postseason would be critical.
“Even in some wins, it didn’t seem like we were playing with the confidence that I know this group is capable of playing with,” Pederson said. “They answered some questions for me these past two games. I saw a lot of confidence.”
On Saturday, the Platte Valley starters got off to a uncharacteristically slow start offensively with Collins’ putback with three minutes and 20 seconds into the game providing the game’s first points. Mound City answered on the other end to tie the game, but the Platte Valley second unit of Kali Redden, Tina Turpin and Hauber came in and immediately turned up the pace of the game.
“We talked before the game about playing with passion — playing with passion for our goals and playing with passion of our teammates,” Pedersen said. “I felt like the girls showed that tonight.”
With Hauber at the head of press, Platte Valley blanketed the Panther guards and Hauber quickly retook the lead for her team as they surged to a 11-0 run with five points from Langford and four from Hauber.
“That just sparked it,” Hauber said of the defense. “Everybody was a little slow to start off with, but when we get going, get a bunch of turnovers going and start making layups — it just comes alive.”
After Mound City cut it to 13-4, the Platte Valley posts Mattson and Collins scored 7-straight points. Platte Valley continued to surge as they sped Mound City up and were able to put up 39 first-half points on the way to a 39-9 halftime lead.
“It was pretty obvious early in the game that Mound City was going to try to make us play defense for extended periods,” Pedersen said. “They can do that whenever the game is tied or they have a lead. We were able score and that helps us set our press. And when we get turnovers on the press, that turns into offense.”
Collins finished with a game-high 19 points while the team had 10 different players score. Hauber and Bliley each had 10, Mattson had eight, Mya Wray and Langford each had five, Angle had three while Riley, Turpin and Redden each had two.
“We are starting to click now,” Hauber said. “We are getting prepared and are just ready to keep moving.”
Mound City was led by freshman Miranda Rieger with nine points, senior Sydney Meadows with seven and senior Elizabeth Laukemper with six. Bliley had the assignment on Meadows most of the day.
“Maleeah is a player that early in her career, she had the knack of knocking down some shots, but defensively, I’ve challenged her throughout the course of the season,” Pedersen said. “She has gotten better and better. Her position on-ball has gotten better, but her position away from the ball as well has gotten a lot better.”
Platte Valley will play King City in sectionals on Tuesday night at St. Joseph’s Civic Arena at 7:45 p.m.
“Keep working hard in practice, put in the effort and get where we need to go,” Hauber said.