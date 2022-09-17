BARNARD, Mo. — It was homecoming night in Barnard as Platte Valley hosted the South Holt Knights.
The home team did not disappoint in front of a stellar crowd with a 46-6 victory over one of the team’s that beat them last season. .
Platte Valley methodically moved the ball downfield on a 7-play, 41 yard drive capped off by an 8-yard touchdown run by Carter Luke. The 2-point conversion failed, but Platte Valley jumped ahead 6-0.
After a 3-and-out by the Knights and a long punt return by Mason Richardson, Platte Valley was back in business in South Holt territory. Two plays later, Luke galloped into the end zone on a 22-yard touchdown run. Aydan Blackford connected with Justin Miller on the two point try to put Platte Valley up 14-0.
“We just had to push them as far as we can, to get the hole as big as we can, as quickly as we can,” Platte Valley senior guard Wyatt Miller said about the dominant running game. “I feel like we did that pretty well tonight.”
South Holt’s offense continued to struggle to move the ball and were forced to punt again.
Platte Valley continued to pound the rock with the running game. Jaxon McCrary scored from 15 yards out to cap off a 6-play, 48-yard drive. Blackford ran in the conversion and Platte Valley was in complete control up 22-0 with three minutes left in the first quarter.
“The offensive line did their job and did what the coaches taught them to do, that’s all I can ask for,” McCrary said about the rushing attack tonight.
The next South Holt drive was stopped in its tracks after a sack by sophomore defensive end Justin Miller.
After a short punt set up Platte Valley in Knights territory, Blackford called his own number and ran outside the left edge for a 17-yard touchdown. Blackford connected with Luke for the 2-point conversion. Platte Valley went up 30-0 at the end of the first quarter.
The Knights would not be shut out though, as junior quarterback Kendall Noland led the offense on a 12-play, 65-yard drive. Noland converted a fourth and 16 by completing a 17 yard pass to Jayce Jackson.
On the next play, Noland ran it in for an 8-yard touchdown. Platte Valley knocked down the pass on the 2-point try and remained up 30-6.
On the next drive, Platte Valley gave the Knights a steady dose of Luke and McCrary. Luke capped off the drive with a 7-yard touchdown run with Blackford converting the 2-point try. Platte Valley went into halftime up 38-6.
South Holt received the ball to start the second half, but failed to convert a first down.
Platte Valley went 65 yards in four plays, 52 of those yards by Luke including a 1-yard touchdown run. Luke punched in the 2-point try to take a 46-6 lead.
The game was called at that point due to injuries for South Holt.
Platte Valley out-rushed South Holt 212 yards to five. The Platte Valley defense held South Holt to 51 yards of total offense. The defense was led by Carter Luke’s four tackles for loss and Justin Miller’s three sacks.
“We definitely put pressure on Noland tonight and it helped our backend with their pass coverage,” Platte Valley senior Trevor Weir said, “We just need to come out again next week and do what we do.”
Carter Luke led the way for Platte Valley with 16 carries for 118 yards and four touchdowns. Jaxon McCrary chipped in seven carries for 53 yards and a touchdown while Aydan Blackford had 4 carries for 29 yards and a touchdown.
Platte Valley will play at undefeated Albany next Friday night while South Holt travels to DeKalb.