Platte Valley quarterback Aydan Blackford rolls out on Friday night in Barnard. 

 SUBMITTED BY COLETTE NULL

BARNARD, Mo. — It was homecoming night in Barnard as Platte Valley hosted the South Holt Knights.

The home team did not disappoint in front of a stellar crowd with a 46-6 victory over one of the team’s that beat them last season. .

Carter Luke
Jefferson's king and queen are Carter Luke, son of Mark and Veronica Luke, and Kali Redden, daughter of Jeremy and Karrie Redden. The crown bearers are Vivian Giedd daughter of Dallas and Vivian Giedd, and Rowan Holtman, son of Mitch and Keisha Holtman.
Justin and Wyatt Miller
The South Nodaway king and queen are Landon Wiederholt, son of Coby and Danyel Wiederholt and Mackenzie Swinford, daughter of Pat and Becky Swinford. The crown bearers for South Nodaway are Steven McCreath, son of Kortni and Katie McCreath, and Avery Byergo, daughter of Drew and Chelsey Byergo.
Trevor Weir
