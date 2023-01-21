HOPKINS, Mo. — Sarah Langford and Kayley Hauber’s statistics do not jump off the page when scanning over any leaderboards or state tournament programs, but when Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen needs to shut down an opposing team’s star guard, it is his two seniors that he calls on.
“That is the role that Sarah has played her entire career,” Pedersen said. “I think she’d probably be one to tell you that she wasn’t happy with her defense prior to Christmas, but since then, I’ve seen a different Sarah. She kinda got back to doing some of the same things that she’s done her entire career.”
Langford and Hauber shared the assignment on North Nodaway senior Jacquelyn Cline and her 16.4-points per game average. They held Cline to eight points and completely disrupted the Mustang offense in a 51-10 victory on Friday night in Hopkins.
“She is a really good player and she really deserves everything that people say about her,” Hauber said. “She makes and creates things for her team.”
Langford started off on Cline and despite a slow start from the Platte Valley (15-2) offense, they kept North Nodaway (7-9) off the board.
“I just know coming into a game that I’m probably going to be put on one of their best players offensively, so when I come into a game, I know that I’m going to have to have lock-down defense,” Langford said.
The Platte Valley offense got going with its post play and transition game as the bigs scored the first 10 points of the game for Platte Valley. Maggie Collins — also the head of the team’s press — had six of those points while Christina Turpin and Aubrey Mattson each had a basket.
Cline got North Nodaway on the board, but the onslaught from Platte Valley began as their 3-pointers began to fall. Langford started it with a 3-pointer to make it 13-2.
“I’ve definitely gotten a lot more confident as the season has gone on,” Langford said of her shooting.
Senior Tejay Freemyer came off the bench and hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the first quarter and put her team up 18-2.
Brylie Angle 3-pointers sandwiched a Mattson bucket and Langford added another trifecta to push the margin to 29-2 before Cline briefly halted the run with a free throw.
Hauber scored the final six points of the half as her intense defense led to transition points and put Platte Valley up 35-3 at halftime.
“We love running the floor,” Hauber said. “We’ve been working really, really hard and it just showed tonight. We like to get out and run.”
Platte Valley held North Nodaway to just three points until zeros showed on the third quarter clock. Cline drew a foul to end the quarter and made both foul shots to make the margin 49-5 going into the fourth quarter.
“Not only do they have good defensive pressure, but they are tall and they are long,” North Nodaway coach Sami Jackson said. “And they know where they are supposed to be on defense. Even when things look open, they are in the right spots and they are going to get to them. They were able to force us into some uncomfortable situations and it worked to their advantage.”
North Nodaway out-scored Platte Valley 5-2 in the final quarter.
Hauber led Platte Valley with 11 points while Langford and Angle each had 10. Cline’s eight led North Nodaway and Lacy Riley had two.
“The biggest thing I told them was that you still have to play tough,” Jackson said.
Platte Valley will be the No. 1 seed in next week’s North Platte Tournament and play Mound City on Monday at 7:15 p.m. North Nodaway will host Essex (Iowa) on Tuesday.
“I definitely feel like we are clicking now,” Langford said. “We are all playing together. We pass the ball. We shoot the ball. We are not selfish in any way.”