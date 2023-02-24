CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Anyone who followed high-school basketball in northwest Missouri going into the season knew that this year’s Platte Valley boys team had the pieces for a special season. Over the course of the season, more and more people across the state have noticed as well.
Tuesday’s Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Poll elevated Platte Valley (26-2) to the No. 1 ranking in Class 1 for the first time this season as the Class 1, District 16 Tournament got underway in Conception Junction.
“We've been working really hard to get the spot,” Platte Valley sophomore Justin Miller said. “We worked our butts off to try and get it.”
Mound City and Rock Port didn’t need any poll to tell them how good Platte Valley was this season though. Mound City experienced it with an 18-point loss in December and Rock Port felt it with a 23-point loss in January.
In the district tournament this week, both teams came back ready to give Platte Valley their best shot. In Wednesday’s semifinal, Mound City got hot from 3-point range and Matt Jermain responded with 27 points on six 3-pointers for a 74-65 win.
On Friday, Rock Port was determined not to allow Platte Valley to rain 3-pointers on them, but with that emphasis on shooters Memphis Bliley and Jermain, it opened up the paint for junior Alex Mattson who dominated the 59-43 victory with 22 points.
“They were really locked in on shooters,” Mattson said. “If you saw Matt play against Mound City, I wouldn’t have let him shoot either. We’ve just got so many shooters that it spaces it out, and Coach told me they were going to let me play 1-on-1 in the high post and he wanted me to be aggressive there.”
Mattson is undersized for a traditional post, but against a taller Rock Port squad, he was able to attack from the high post and use his speed to get to the rim.
“We put him in the mid-post and he handles the ball so well and is tough to guard because he can go by you or shoot it,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “Then the one time Carter (Luke) drove, he popped out and hit a 3. If they are going to stay matched up on our shooters, it is really hard to stop him 1-on-1. I thought he did a great job.”
While Mattson was providing headaches for Rock Port’s defense, Platte Valley was figuring out the best way to slow down Blue Jay star Micah Makings. Makings scored his second basket of the game early in the second quarter to put Rock Port up 17-15.
Platte Valley responded with a 12-2 run including 3-pointers by Jermain and Miller. Rock Port answered right back with a 5-0 spurt to go into halftime within 27-24.
“Coach says that not everything is going to go our way and we have to master adversity,” Mattson said. “We definitely faced more adversity than we have most of the year in these two games. I thought we did a really good job responding.”
In the second half, Platte Valley held Makings to just two points with Carter Luke and Miller splitting time on him and pressuring him all over the court.
“That’s what makes a great team,” Mattson said. “You got to have some guys that love playing defense and those two love playing defense.”
Rock Port still managed to hang in the game and were within 36-33 late in the third quarter when Mattson fully took over. It began with him finding Jermain for a 3-pointer. He then got fouled and made two free throws to extend the margin to 41-33 after three quarters.
Mattson began the fourth quarter with a drive through a foul for a layup and 3-point play for the first double-digit margin of the evening.
“Once we start going, we are tough to stop,” Mattson said. “Once we saw a couple go in, it turned our defense up and turned our offense up."
Rock Port’s Aiden Burke, who had 17 points, immediately answered with a 3-pointer, but Miller hit his own 3-pointer and it became clear that Platte Valley would not allow Rock Port back into the game.
In addition to 22 for Mattson, Jermain and Miller each had 10. Bliley added seven while McQueen had six, and Wyatt Miller and Luke each had two.
The 16-point victory sends Platte Valley into the sectional round on Monday where they will play Winston (19-9) on Monday night at 7:45 p.m. at St. Joseph's Civic Arena. The winner plays the winner of Green City (24-4) and Orrick (19-8) which is at 6 p.m. at Civic Arena.
“It is a reward for a lot of hard work because they have worked really hard,” Tim Jermain said. “To get rewarded by getting to play next week, that is the ultimate reward.”