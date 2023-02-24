23-03-02 PVB trophy.jpg
Buy Now

The Platte Valley cheerleaders present senior Matt Jermain with the district championship plaque on Friday night in Conception Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Anyone who followed high-school basketball in northwest Missouri going into the season knew that this year’s Platte Valley boys team had the pieces for a special season. Over the course of the season, more and more people across the state have noticed as well.

Tuesday’s Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Poll elevated Platte Valley (26-2) to the No. 1 ranking in Class 1 for the first time this season as the Class 1, District 16 Tournament got underway in Conception Junction.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags