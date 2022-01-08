CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Ben Boswell and Matt Jermain have developed two of the best point guards in northwest Missouri. On Friday night, both were on their games, but it was Jermain and Platte Valley who came away with rivalry bragging rights and a 63-49 victory over Boswell and Northeast Nodaway.
“I felt like we played pretty well as a team,” Jermain said. “They are a really good team. I feel like we came together really well and came out with the win. I like the intensity we played with.”
Boswell scored the first six Jays points, but the Platte Valley balanced attack got the home team out to a 10-6 lead. Northeast Nodaway junior Dylan McIntyre made a stellar individual play with a blocked shot on one end which turned into a layup for him on the other.
That was as close as the Bluejays (7-4) would get as they never led the game. Platte Valley (8-3) went on a 15-2 run which extended into the second quarter and was capped by a Jermain 3-pointer.
Northeast Nodaway clawed back into the game with a Boswell 3-pointer pulling the team within 30-19. Platte Valley’s Carter Luke answered with a 3-pointer.
Platte Valley had five different players hit a 3-pointer in the game with Jermain hitting three, Brandon McQueen, Memphis Bliley and Luke each hitting two, and Alex Mattson hitting another.
“Once our whole team is shooting well, it is really hard to guard that ball movement,” Jermain said.
Jermain ended the first half with a 3-pointer to push the margin to 38-23 at the break.
The third quarter began with a high moment for Northeast Nodaway as Boswell scored his 1,000th point in a Bluejay varsity uniform.
“Ben is one of the hardest workers we have, if not the hardest,” Northeast Nodaway coach Rory Jackson said. “He shows up every day and works hard. They all do, but Ben, having him for four years, I couldn’t be more proud of the work he has put in to get better each and every year. He is not the biggest guy on the floor by any means, but he sure plays big.”
The Jays worked the lead down to 10 on a Colton Swalley layup, but Platte Valley pulled away again. It wasn’t without a scary moment as Mattson went down with an apparent injury which caused the game to stop.
The lead was 11 at the end of the third quarter, but Platte Valley started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run capped by a Mattson basket as he returned to the lineup to the relief of the home fans.
“I knew I was fine,” Mattson said. “I just needed a quick breather and I was good to go.”
Boswell was the game’s top scorer with 24 points, but no one else cracked double figures for the Jays. Auston Pride added eight points, McIntyre had seven and Swalley had six.
“I thought we battled and I thought they played hard,” Jackson said.
Platte Valley was more balanced as Matt Jermain had 21 and Bliley had 14. Mattson finished with nine, Luke and McQueen each had six, Wyatt Miller had five and Justin Miller had two.
“I struggled a little bit at the beginning of the year, but I’ve kinda forgotten about that and just focused on the future,” Jermain said. “It has helped me to progress and get my shot feeling good. It is feeling good right now.”
Platte Valley will go to the Stanberry Tournament next week as the four-seed in a loaded field. Northeast Nodaway goes to the South Harrison Invitational where the Jays are the two seed.
“Just keep getting in the gym and getting better everyday,” Mattson said of the keys for the rest of the season.