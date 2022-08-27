HOPKINS, Mo. — Platte Valley came into the contest in Hopkins against the Mound City Panthers as a top-3 team according to Missouri 8-Man Football rankings and lived up to the hype in Week 1.
Led by senior running back Carter Luke, Platte Valley came out firing on all cylinders.
“We came out and we did execute some of our base plays.” Platte Valley head coach Johnnie Silkett said. “Mound City came out and played as hard as they could, we just are at a little bit different level right now. A few years ago, it was the opposite, they were state champions back-to-back years.”
The visiting Panthers received the opening kickoff and were stifled as junior Brandon McQueen broke into the backfield for back-to-back tackles for loss leading to a quick 3-and-out for Mound City.
The Platte Valley offense wasted no time following a good return by sophomore Mason Richardson that set the offense up at the Panther 37-yard line. From there, Luke took his first touch of the 2022 season for a 36 yards to the 1-yard line, followed by a one yard plunge to give Platte Valley a quick 8-0 lead with just over four minutes of game time off the clock.
Senior defensive end Trevor Weir got in on the tackle-for-loss category to kick off the next defensive series for Platte Valley, which led to another quick punt from the Panthers.
Luke had another 20-yard run to set up Platte Valley quickly with first and goal, allowing Richardson to punch in a touchdown with a 5-yard run, extending the lead to 16-0.
Another Mound City possession without a first down allowed Platte Valley to take over with momentum. Following a quick pass from junior quarterback Aydan Blackford to sophomore Justin Miller, Luke took his fourth carry of the game 35 yards for another score.
Following another series without a first down, Platte Valley had the ball, the momentum and a 22-0 lead with the first-quarter clock hit zero.
“It’s hard in those kind of games to figure out what to do, you don’t want to embarrass anybody, but at the same time you want to make sure the kids get work.” Silkett said. “I felt very proud of our kids coming out, we played strong — doing the things we have been preaching in practice, so I’m very proud of them.”
Blackford scored on a keeper to finish off the following drive and make the score 30-0 early in the second quarter which saw Silkett utilizing his bench early on.
“We had our younger guys in for the second quarter, sophomores and under, and I was really happy with what they did,” Silkett said.
The Platte Valley defense continued to hold during the second quarter, not allowing a first down on the first five drives for the Panthers. After Weir and Luke each recorded a tackle for loss, Luke took the second handoff of the ensuing drive for a 39-yard score, to effectively end the game at 38-0 midway through the second quarter.
Luke finished his night with six carries for 140 yards and three touchdowns, defensively racking up four tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
The lone bright spot came from Mound City, when they were able to score a rushing touchdown with just over two minutes left in the half. Senior fullback Jaxon McCrary however, shut down the Mound City momentum with a long kickoff return, followed by a 27-yard touchdown run of his own, making the halftime score 44-8.
The second half featured a running clock which allowed both teams the chance to get some reserve players more time on the field. Sophomore back Lealand Otto shined for Platte Valley, with multiple long runs and a touchdown.
Silkett was grateful to get the work in, “That is a good group, and the second half, with the running clock, we got everyone in. We had a few kids that weren’t able to dress yet, so we were short on some positions. I’m very happy we got everybody in.”
Platte Valley will be home against Rock Port next Friday night.