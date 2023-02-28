ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It was the second game of the season for Platte Valley when they last faced the King City Wildkats. That game took place on Dec. 1, and Platte Valley left that game with an 11-point win. On Tuesday night at the St. Joseph Civic Arena, the 2-time defending state champions flexed their muscle in the Class 1 sectional game, defeating the Wildkats 58-21.
It would have been easy for Platte Valley to come into Tuesday night’s game overconfident or lacking focus. After all, the sectional round should be old hat to the two-time defending state champions.
But there was none of that in a game that they fully controlled from the tip. Platte Valley’s experience, effort and talent was far superior to that of King City. While the talent is obvious, Platte Valley head coach Tyler Pedersen said that it’s the way they play together that makes them special.
“I don’t think they’re doing it just for the outcome, they’re doing it for each other and the team,” Pedersen said. “It’s building that team culture and they’re doing it for each other, they’re going to work hard for each other.”
Pedersen pointed to a play made by Maggie Collins late in the third quarter when the game was fully in hand. Collins sprinted down court to prevent an easy layup for the Wildkats, who trailed by 30 at the time.
“In that moment, some players give up those two points because it’s really hard on this big court to sprint back there when you’ve been playing your butt off for three quarters,” Pedersen said. “But she sprinted back, and I asked her how do you have that in your tank to go back and spoil that layup. Obviously, she probably thinks at that time that we have a really good chance at winning this game, but she’s doing that for her teammates.”
While Platte Valley took a few minutes to get going offensively, they proved quickly that it was going to be a tough night for the Wildkats offensively. King City turned the ball over multiple times to begin the game.
“That was a big thing (forcing turnovers) because we came wanting to play our hardest,” Brylie Angle said. “We knew they would come in wanting to win after we beat them in the Albany Tournament. So we knew they would come playing their hardest, and getting those stops really gave us the momentum.”
Platte Valley had just four points entering the final two minutes of the first quarter. Christina Turpin added two free throws and Angle knocked down her first 3-pointer of the game to give Platte Valley a 9-2 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The defending state champions quickly put distance between themselves and King City early in the second quarter. Collins started the quarter with a 3-pointer that also began an 8-0 run over the first two minutes of the quarter.
“We just kept picking each other up, giving high fives and just making sure that we’re keeping each other motivated,” Angle said. “That’s the one way that we keep each other going on the offensive side when we don’t start out the best.”
Platte Valley led by as many as 19 in the second quarter before allowing points on consecutive King City possessions. It was the only time Tuesday night that the Wildkats were able to score on consecutive possessions and was the only time they scored more than two points without a response from Platte Valley.
King City came into the game with size that matched up well with Platte Valley. Collins said she looked forward to the challenge and was up for it, holding Clare Staley to just two points for the second time this season.
“It’s definitely a little extra motivator,” Collins said. “A little extra challenge gets the blood pumping, especially when you know it’s going to be good competition.”
Platte Valley held the Wildkats to two points in the third quarter, giving them a 50-15 lead going into the final quarter. Collins led the team with 20 points just a little over three quarters played.
“I think that comes from working against each other in practice,” Collins said. “We have a lot of strong girls on this team. We get in the weight room throughout the week and we push each other really hard in practice.”
Angle and Maleeah Briley tied for second on the team with 11 points each. Platte Valley will now turn its focus to the Santa Fe Chiefs. The Chiefs advanced to Saturday’s quarterfinal game at Missouri Western with a 47-43 win over Mercer.
Santa Fe is 23-2 this season and have won 19 of its last 20 games. The Chiefs 52.3 points per game on offense is just one point behind Platte Valley in offensive points per game this season. On the defensive end of the court, Santa Fe is allowing 31 points per game.
“They have different players that can shoot it and this time of year, the team’s still playing are super focused,” Pedersen said. “We’re one game away from the Final Four and the biggest thing is that they want it just as bad as we do. So really it comes down to a battle of wills and playing your game.”