Maleeah

Platte Valley sophomore Maleeah Bliley goes up for a shot on Tuesday night in St. Joseph. 

 ANTHONY CRANE/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — It was the second game of the season for Platte Valley when they last faced the King City Wildkats. That game took place on Dec. 1, and Platte Valley left that game with an 11-point win. On Tuesday night at the St. Joseph Civic Arena, the 2-time defending state champions flexed their muscle in the Class 1 sectional game, defeating the Wildkats 58-21.

It would have been easy for Platte Valley to come into Tuesday night’s game overconfident or lacking focus. After all, the sectional round should be old hat to the two-time defending state champions.

