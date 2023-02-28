23-03-02 PVW Alex8.jpg
Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson finishes at the rim on Monday night against Winston in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After a pair of hard-fought contests to earn a district championship last week, the No. 1 team in Class 1 wasted no time carving through its state sectional opponent Winston on Monday night in St. Joseph’s Civic Arena.

Platte Valley (27-2) scored the game’s first 17 points on Tuesday and from there was able to go deep into its bench in the 57-24 victory over District 15 champion Winston (19-10).

