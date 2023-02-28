ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — After a pair of hard-fought contests to earn a district championship last week, the No. 1 team in Class 1 wasted no time carving through its state sectional opponent Winston on Monday night in St. Joseph’s Civic Arena.
Platte Valley (27-2) scored the game’s first 17 points on Tuesday and from there was able to go deep into its bench in the 57-24 victory over District 15 champion Winston (19-10).
“Our only goal is to get a good shot every time down,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “I feel like that with our ball handlers and our ability to pass the ball, that we don’t have to force shots. I think that is a big key for us — sharing the ball and making the extra pass. We’ve done a great job of that all year and I just think we have to continue to do that.”
While all 14 players on Platte Valley’s roster played on Tuesday, it was senior Memphis Bliley who stole the show early. Bliley attacked the rim for the first six points of the game and then buried a long 3-pointer to make it 9-0.
“It always feels good to have a good start,” Bliley said. “It always feels good and then it gets the team going. That usually leads to a good night.”
Bliley benefited early from the Redbirds’ face-guarding Matt Jermain. Once Bliley forced Winston out of that defense, Jermain hit a 3-pointer of his own and it was 12-0.
“They started the game face-guarding Matt, so once Memphis goes for nine points to start, there are two people that you can’t let score,” Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson said. “That just makes it really hard to guard.”
Mattson got in the scoring column next before Jermain drained another 3-pointer for the 17-0 lead.
Winston scored its first points of the game with 25 seconds left in the first quarter.
“That was our big thing this whole year — defense, defense, defense,” Bliley said.
The second quarter began just like the first — with Platte Valley scoring the first 17 points. Mattson had eight of those while Brandon McQueen had five.
The 34-3 lead allowed Tim Jermain to get reserves Tucker Klamm and Lucas Terry substantial first-half minutes for players who will have much bigger roles next season.
“The last few games, we just haven’t been that good defensively early — it is not what we’ve been,” Mattson said. “I thought that tonight we really got back to that — showing what we can do.”
Winston put up a fight in the third quarter and whittled the lead to 41-18, but Platte Valley answered right back with a 10-1 run with all 10 points coming from Mattson, who finished with a game-high 22 points.
“Alex is just such a tough matchup,” Tim Jermain said. “They started the game not leaving Matt, then they didn’t want to leave Matt or Memphis, and Alex is really hard to guard 1-on-1.”
The fourth quarter and a running clock let Tim Jermain get his junior varsity minutes against Winston’s starting group and Platte Valley won the quarter 10-6.
“We all grow up playing basketball,” Mattson said. “We all have basketball IQ. We all know every spot to run. So when you can do that, I think that is what makes a great team.”
In addition to Mattson’s 22, Bliley finished with 16 while Matt Jermain had eight, McQueen had seven, Justin Miller had four and Klamm had two.
“The thing we talk about before pretty much every game is just take care of the basketball,” Tim Jermain said. “When we take care of the basketball, we feel offensively that when we get good looks, we will be okay.”
While Platte Valley looked like the No. 1 team in the state in its matchup, Green City looked like a team fully capable of beating the No. 1 team in the state in the first sectional of the night.
In a 75-27 demolition of Orrick (19-9), Green City (24-5) had a pair of 20-point scorers with Asher Buggs-Tipton and Ty Hall.
Hall is sharpshooter for the Gophers, while Buggs-Tipton is probably the state’s best Class 1 athlete. At last year’s Class 1 State Track and Field Championships, Buggs-Tipton won four gold medals — winning the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump and triple jump.
“We are super excited,” Mattson said. “We’ve been looking forward to games like this. Our goal was to go to state, and they are in our way, so we are going to go out, play our game and try to get a win.”