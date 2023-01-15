23-01-19 PV Tucker.jpg
Platte Valley sophomore Tucker Klamm finishes a layup in the fourth quarter in Saturday's Stanberry Invitational championship. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

STANBERRY, Mo. — Through 15 games this season, Platte Valley’s boys have built a 14-1 record with an average winning margin of 28.7 points per game. On Saturday afternoon, they added their second tournament championship with a 60-34 win over North Andrew in the Stanberry Invitational.

“It had been since our seniors were freshmen the last time they won a tournament and they wanted to put themselves in position to play in championship games and bring home tournament trophies,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.

