STANBERRY, Mo. — Through 15 games this season, Platte Valley’s boys have built a 14-1 record with an average winning margin of 28.7 points per game. On Saturday afternoon, they added their second tournament championship with a 60-34 win over North Andrew in the Stanberry Invitational.
“It had been since our seniors were freshmen the last time they won a tournament and they wanted to put themselves in position to play in championship games and bring home tournament trophies,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said.
It had been three seasons since the program had won a tournament title, but after opening the season with the Albany Tournament championship, they are now 2-for-2 with the North Platte Tournament looming in two weeks.
“That was one of our goals coming into the year, we wanted to go 3-for-3 in tournaments,” Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson said. “That is two. We got another one coming up. Just playing in big games like that prepares us for the future and where we want to go.”
Platte Valley plays fast and that along with Memphis Bliley’s hot shooting allowed Platte Valley to roar out to a 16-3 lead after the first quarter. After Bliley’s little sister, Maleeah, hit three first-half 3-pointers in the girls’ championship the game before, Bliley followed suit by hitting three 3-pointers in the first quarter.
“Just like the Albany game, I started off with the one three right at the beginning and I knew I was going to have a good night,” Bliley said. “Today, I knew that if I was making the first one that I was going to pull the rest of the night.”
While Bliley dominated the first quarter, Mattson and the interior game for Platte Valley owned the second quarter. Mattson — the team’s de-facto big man in their 5-guard starting lineup — scored eight points in the second quarter while center Wyatt Miller had three points off the bench.
“When we are hitting shots, we feel like we can beat an NBA team like that,” Mattson joked. “When we get going, that just opens up everything. … It is not just two guys who can shoot. We have seven or eight guys who shoot it really well. That makes us really tough to guard.”
After four 3-pointers in the first quarter, Platte Valley scored all its points from inside the arc in the second quarter as they took a 29-12 lead into halftime.
“When we are shooting it well, I think we are hard to guard,” Tim Jermain said. “I think we need to recognize when we aren’t shooting it quite as well. You mentioned playing inside-out, and I think we really shoot well when we do that.”
The lead got to 20 midway through the third quarter with a Matt Jermain 3-pointer and they maintained that margin with a 49-29 lead at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter showed Platte Valley’s depth as their reserves continued to play well with the starters on the bench. Tucker Klamm had five fourth-quarter points while Brody Staples hit a 3-pointer and Platte Valley got to hoist a first-place trophy for the second time this season.
Mattson finished with 20 points while Bliley had 15 and Jermain had 10. Klamm had his five and Wyatt Miller, Justin Miller and Staples each had three while Landon Wiederholt had one.
“One of the advantages we have is Alex plays in that high-post area a lot, but Memphis stepped in there and Alex hit a three,” Tim Jermain said. “Memphis did a good job of cutting to the basket.”
Platte Valley will host Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday before traveling to North Nodaway on Friday.
Platte Valley 79, Albany 56
Platte Valley rolled to a 79-56 win in Thursday’s semifinal over Albany. Memphis Bliley led the way with 23 points including seven 3-pointers.
“The Albany game, we shot the ball really well that game,” Bliley said.
Alex Mattson added 18 points and Matt Jermain had 12. Lane Acklin scored nine while Tucker Klamm had seven, Justin Miller had five, Brandon McQueen had three, Andy Mattson had two and Lucas Terry had one.