CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley has accomplished a lot since becoming a co-op, but one of the more surprising facts had been that it hadn’t won a 275 Conference championship in boys basketball since the co-op in basketball began.
The team went into this season as favorites to change that statistic and on Tuesday night, they put the finishing touches on a dominant conference season with an 82-59 win over Nodaway Valley.
“This was one of the goals that we talked about coming into the year,” Platte Valley junior Alex Mattson said. “Platte Valley hasn’t won conference in basketball since it has been a thing. That was definitely high on our list.”
Platte Valley (21-2; 9-0 275) has gone through the conference with an average margin of victory of 38 points. They finish the regular season with non-conference games against Bishop LeBlond, Albany and North Harrison. They will be the top seed in Class 1, District 16 when those brackets are released next week.
“It was definitely exciting and one of our goals,” Platte Valley junior Brandon McQueen said. “Looking forward to districts now.”
The first quarter was all Platte Valley with seven different players scoring and the team racing out to a 23-11 lead on a steal and layup from senior Memphis Bliley. The score was 23-13 after one quarter.
“We are just so versatile this year,” Mattson said. “We had different people going in and out of the post. We had me, (Wyatt) Miller — we even got Brandon in there. We’ve got so many people that can do different things."
Platte Valley pulled away with a 13-0 run early in the second quarter with six different players scoring during the run which included strong defense with steals and layups by Matt Jermain and Bliley.
“I thought Carter Luke made some really good cuts and shot some layups,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “We talk a lot about playing inside-out — about getting the defense penetrated and then shooting it. When we are shooting well, that’s great — but when we are not shooting well, get it penetrated and kick it out, or shoot layups, or get easy ones. I thought we did a good job of adjusting.”
The lead expanded to 49-27 at the end of the half. While Platte Valley had a comfortable lead, they wanted to tighten up their defense on Nodaway Valley junior Kayden Conn who had 18 points in the first half.
Platte Valley did better against Conn in the second half — limiting him to four points after halftime.
“I thought that at the start of the second half, Carter did a really good job of defending him and making it tough for him,” Tim Jermain said. “Even then, though, Justin Miller went on him and he hit a couple really tough shots.”
The lead grew to 66-37 on a basket from junior Brandon McQueen late in the third quarter.
Nodaway Valley came back with a 9-0 run to get within 66-46 early in the fourth quarter.
Platte Valley finished with four players in double figures and seven with at least seven points. Mattson had 19 points while Matt Jermain had 15, McQueen had 12, Luke had 10, Bliley and Wyatt Miller each had eight, Justin Miller had seven and Tucker Klamm had three.
“We talked three or four weeks ago about him getting back to being aggressive and he is really doing that,” Tim Jermain said of McQueen. “We’ve talked all year about that when we are balanced, it makes it really hard to guard us.”
Conn finished with 22 points to lead the Thunder while Blake Bohannon had 10, Bracxten Rohlmeier had nine, Ethan Rohr had six, Preston Jenkins had five, Michael Cook had four and Tyler Gray had three.
Platte Valley will play Bishop LeBlond on Saturday at Benton High School in St. Joseph at 12:30 p.m. Nodaway Valley wraps up its conference season on Friday when they host Mound City.
Platte Valley 77, DeKalb 27
Platte Valley rolled to a 77-27 win over DeKalb in Conception Junction last Friday night.