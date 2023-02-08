23-02-09 PVNV Memphis2.jpg
Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley finishes a layup on Tuesday against Nodaway Valley in Conception Junction. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Platte Valley has accomplished a lot since becoming a co-op, but one of the more surprising facts had been that it hadn’t won a 275 Conference championship in boys basketball since the co-op in basketball began.

The team went into this season as favorites to change that statistic and on Tuesday night, they put the finishing touches on a dominant conference season with an 82-59 win over Nodaway Valley.

