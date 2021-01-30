DEARBORN, Mo. – Platte Valley’s list of accomplishments became longer while the season checklist became shorter with their 41-25 win over the North Andrew Cardinals. It was the first time since 2016 that Platte Valley won all three of its regular season tournaments.
“It feels so great to be on a team that works so well together,” Platte Valley freshman Brylie Angle said. “It’s why we were able to pull off three championships in three tournaments.”
Platte Valley was dominant in all three tournaments — Albany, Stanberry and North Platte — outscoring its opponents by 255 points and winning by an average score of 56-25. Part of that success is due to the addition of freshmen like Angle and the tournament’s most valuable player, Maggie Collins.
“At the beginning of the season, Coach Pedersen told us that if we do get playing time, that we better be giving it our all,” Collins said. “We have to be giving it our all no matter how much time we get or who’s out there and that’s been my mindset all the way through. It’s what has gotten me here and I hope to continue with that.”
The Platte Valley offense did not have the same success early on that they had in their previous matchup with the Cardinals. The Valley scored just six first quarter points on four free throws and a layup from Sydnee Deen.
“The first time we played them, they were missing a couple of players,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “Those players are difference makers (Officer and Brincks). They’re both very athletic, they’re long and give them some height and size. That team rebounds really, really well, and as we’re going here, we’re used to get second chance points off of offensive rebounds and they did a really good job of limiting us to one chance. When a team does that, you have to shoot a pretty good percentage to get separation.”
The offense appeared to turn a corner with a layup from Malia Collins to open the second quarter, but Platte Valley’s next two possessions ended in turnovers. The Valley was held to just three points over the first three and a half minutes of the second quarter.
Maggie Collins ended the drought with a layup at the 4:46 mark and Madelynn Mattson scored on Platte Valley’s next possession, giving them field goals on back-to-back possessions for the first time in the game.
Maggie Collins scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the second quarter. Platte Valley led by as many as eight in the quarter before eventually taking a 19-13 lead into halftime.
Platte Valley was able to put some distance between themselves and the Cardinals with 3-straight baskets from Paige West and the Collins sisters to begin the third quarter. But North Andrew had a response for each Platte Valley run in the third quarter and answered the 6-0 run to get back to within seven.
West scored five of her 10 points over the final three minutes of the third quarter. West’s points countered back-to-back baskets from North Andrew and gave Platte Valley a 10-point lead going into the fourth quarter.
The final quarter was put on delay as the day’s rain found its way to a hole in the North Platte roof and onto the court. The extra long pause in play worked out well for Platte Valley who opened the fourth quarter with an 8-0 that put the game out of reach.
Platte Valley’s Malia Collins and West were each named to the All-Tournament team. Maggie Collins said that Malia predicted that her little sister would win the MVP and if she did, she owed Malia lunch. Lunch is now on her big sister.
“Maggie has the capability of playing physical and that game was as physical as we’ve played this year,” Pedersen said. “She really thrives in that. She works really hard and in my mind, with that work ethic and the way she listens to coaches — I think she could just keep getting better.”
Platte Valley will face Mound City for the second time in less than a week on Tuesday. The Valley defeated the Panthers 63-7 in the North Platte tournament.
“We just need to play hard all the way through, play every game the same and play our hardest every game no matter who we’re playing,” Maggie Collins said. “Hopefully that will carry us to districts and through districts.”