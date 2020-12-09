CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. – Platte Valley came into Tuesday night’s matchup with South Harrison having lost three-straight games to begin the season. The streak continued as the Bulldogs used a late fourth quarter run to pull away to a 48-40 win. Three of Platte Valley’s four losses have come by a combined 10 points.
“I thought that in the first half, we just lost our confidence,” Platte Valley coach Tim Jermain said. “You know, we’ve lost a few really close games. With Pattonsburg, we were down big at half but played with them in the second half, just never really closed the gap. That first three minutes tonight I thought there was a lot of heads hanging, not a lot of talking and didn’t give up, but they were definitely frustrated and things like that.
“I thought we responded well out of halftime, but we have to respond well in the first half. We just can’t put ourselves in that position and have to dig out of that hole.”
Platte Valley found themselves digging its way out of holes throughout the night, beginning in the first quarter. South Harrison jumped out to a 15-5 lead late in the first quarter. Memphis Bliley was a bright spot for Jermain in the first quarter and throughout the game. Bliley cut the Bulldogs’ lead to seven with one of his two first quarter three-pointers, making the score 15-8.
Trever McQueen had a chance to help cut the lead down even more to begin the second quarter, but missed both free throws. South Harrison responded with six-straight to a 13-point lead. The Bulldogs’ Luke Karns scored four of those points as Platte Valley struggled to contain the South Harrison big man.
“We just couldn’t keep him off the boards,” Jermain said. “In the second half, we did a little bit better after we talked about how we needed to be more aggressive.”
South Harrison led by as many as 15 in the second quarter and held the Valley to just six points. The Bulldogs cruised to a 27-14 halftime lead.
But as in previous games, Platte Valley came roaring back in the third quarter. Senior Gabe Nothstine helped spark that run with seven points in the first two and a half minutes of game time.
South Harrison pushed the lead back out to 10 with 5:07 remaining in the quarter, but Bliley continued to make plays — cutting the lead to seven with a basket and a foul. McQueen also had his best quarter, scoring seven straight points for Platte Valley to make it 33-31 with 23 seconds remaining in the quarter.
Nothstine drew a charge on South Harrison’s next possession, giving Platte Valley the final shot of the quarter.
“Gabe is a great athlete and when he gets going and gets going to the basket, he really helps our team,” Jermain said. “He’s one of those players to come back with a lot of experience, so we needed him to step up and I thought he did a great job in the second half.”
The Valley took their first lead at the buzzer with Bliley’s fourth three-pointer of the game. Jermain said that the sophomore is just now getting into the swing of things after being in quarantine.
“It’s been difficult, but he can do a lot of things, not just offensively,” Jermain said. “The first South Harrison game was his first game back, and we have to limit their practices when they come back from that test. He’s basically a week into being back and trying to get going. Tonight, I think he took a step in the right direction because you could just tell Thursday and Saturday that he didn’t have his legs underneath him.”
Nothstine and Bliley extended the lead to five with baskets to start the fourth quarter. Platte Valley then went on a scoring drought that lasted five and a half minutes.
The Bulldogs scored 11-straight before McQueen’s two points ended the run with 10 seconds left in the game. South Harrison put the game away after that with two free throws. The Bulldogs made nine of 11 free throws over the final three and a half minutes.
Bliley led the team with 16 points, while Nothstine was second on the team with 15 points. McQueen finished with nine points in the loss.
Platte Valley will have another tough test on Friday as they travel to Maryville to face a Spoofhound team playing their first game of the season.