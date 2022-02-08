CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo. — Stephanie Turpin, Jaclyn Pappert, Sam Terry and Claire Galbraith haven’t lost many high school basketball games with just eight losses in their careers and none in the last two years.
While the highs of an undefeated state championship are special, Galbraith reflected on the journey as the four seniors celebrated their Senior Night on Monday with a 50-22 victory over North Harrison.
“I’ve been on the team whenever we lost in districts and I’ve been on the team where we won the state championship,” Galbraith said. “Neither one of those is more important than the other. I think that because we lost in districts my freshman year, that is what really built up our momentum and gave us the drive to work as hard as we did to get where we did last year.”
While no season is taken for granted, neither are the four very different roles of four seniors, with teammates and coaches recognizing that the team isn’t the same without each of their contributions.
Turpin and Pappert are each four-year starters for coach Tyler Pedersen. Turpin has filled the role of a pass-first point guard who prefers getting her teammates an open look to shooting one herself.
“She does so many things to help us throughout her career,” Pedersen said. “She was on a team where she had a lot of scorers around her and she just does a great job. There are games this year where she might have a steal on the press and a wide-open layup, but she is giving it to her teammate, so her teammate gets those two points. That says a lot about her character that she is not in it for the stats.”
Pappert is a 2-time All-State forward and one of the deadliest shooters in the state, but like Turpin, she isn’t much concerned with her own numbers.
“They are just so unselfish and they care about the team goals,” Pedersen said.
Terry has emerged as a major piece of the rotation this season with the graduation of both Platte Valley’s starting wings from last season’s championship team.
“It is pretty easy to be comfortable whenever I know that my teammates are going to be able to rebound or they will be able to have an on-night when I’m having an off-night,” Terry said.
Pedersen admits that Galbraith’s minutes have fluctuated throughout the season, but he has been impressed with how she has handled her role.
“I trust her that she is going to come in and give us whatever we need when I call on her,” Pedersen said.
Galbraith knows she plays on a talented team and has embraced that role as a leader from the sideline to begin games.
“I’ve never really been first string, which I am completely fine with,” Galbraith said. “Sure, it would be great to get those minutes, but that is not my job, you know. My job is to go my hardest when I’m in and try my best.”
On Monday night, the game was all about the post players. Sophomore Maggie Collins and Pappert combined for the first 15 points of the game for Platte Valley en route to a 15-1 lead.
Terry closed the first quarter with a layup on a feed from Turpin for a 17-1 lead after eight minutes.
The lead grew to 27-3 at halftime. Pappert and Collins had 23 points combined at halftime and Collins hit her second 3-pointer in a week’s time on a corner three.
Pedersen says Collins has shown that she is capable of knocking them down in practice. She is now 2-of-4 from behind the arc this season, making her last two.
“She is capable of hitting the shot and she hits it in practice, just spot-up shooting,” Pedersen said. “I said, ‘That is something that I want you to gain confidence in this season where you have that ability where you can step out and shoot it.’
“Well, we were going into that Mound City game last Tuesday, I think it was at Monday night practice — I asked her, ‘How are you going to gain confidence in a shot when you never look to take it?’ So we talked about when in our offense and system that she’d look to take those. … Maggie knocked one down in the Mound City game and then she knocked one down tonight. She is shooting 2-for-4 on the season, 50 percent, so I’ll take that percentage.”
Platte Valley substituted heavily in the second half and the lead grew to 43-10 early in the fourth quarter on a Christina Turpin jump shot.
Pappert finished with 15 points while Collins had 13. Freshman Maleeah Bliley had seven points in the fourth quarter. Aubrey Mattson had four points and Galbraith had three. Madelyn Swinford, Christina Turpin, Terry and Brylie Angle each had two.
Pedersen started his four seniors — the first time the four had started together in a game.
“We’ve been best friends ever since we’ve all been at Jefferson,” Galbraith said. “It is really fun that we get to play together. Even if it’s not when we are starting together, it is just being on the court together, being in practice together, being in the classroom together — it is just always fun with those girls.”
Terry said starting together was special.
“I love those girls and I always will love those girls,” Terry said.
Platte Valley will hit the road the rest of the week at Union Star on Tuesday and at Albany on Thursday.