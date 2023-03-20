GUILFORD, Mo. — It’s been 293 days since Platte Valley’s loss to Northeast (Cairo) in the Final Four. Monday evening in Guilford, Platte Valley started the endeavor to get back to Springfield with a 14-3 win over the North Platte Panthers.
“It feels amazing to get back on the field and play the game I love,” Platte Valley senior Memphis Bliley said.
Senior Wyatt Miller played a large role in getting Platte Valley rolling in their season-opener. Miller forced a groundout to himself to start the game then struck out the next two batters to end the first inning.
The North Platte had a night to forget defensively, recording six errors. The first of those errors came in the bottom of the first with Matt Jermain reaching on a throwing error.
The Panthers’ catcher made up for his error by throwing out Jermain in his attempt to steal second. Bliley kept the inning alive with a walk before scoring the year’s first run on a single by Miller.
Miller cruised through the second inning, setting Platte Valley up with a chance to put a comfortable distance between them and North Platte in the bottom of the second.
“We rely on our pitching, and our pitchers are confident in the defense behind them,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “In that one week we had to get ready, we practiced really hard to get ready for the season.”
Trevor Weir began the 4-run inning with a 1-out walk. Trevor Klamm reached on assist from Monday’s strong winds as a short fly ball was missed by the Panthers’ third baseman.
Jermain capitalized on the error, driving in Weir with a double down the right field line. Platte Valley scored two more runs on the Panthers’ second error of the inning. The inning’s final run came on a long double to center by Bliley.
Miller’s day came to an end after three innings pitched. Miller allowed one hit, two walks, and struck out six. Dyer said he wanted to be cautious with the number of pitches each of his pitchers threw this early in the season.
“There are still some things I want to work on like velocity, arm speed and location,” Miller said. “Hopefully I’m there by the end of the year, but I need to be better at staying ahead in the count and not giving them free ones.”
Landon Acklin made it a 6-0 with an RBI single in the bottom of the third. North Platte cut the lead to five in the top of the fourth, recording two hits and scoring a run in Bliley’s lone inning pitched Monday night.
“I haven’t pitched in quite a while, so I’m just getting back into the groove of throwing how I was last year and really just getting back into throwing and throwing strikes,” Bliley said.
Platte Valley put the game away in a fourth inning that saw four walks and an error in five of the first six at-bats. North Platte walked in three runs, allowed a run on an error, a dropped third strike and a single from Brandon McQueen.
Platte Valley finished with seven hits in the game. Jermain, McQueen and Acklin each tied for the team lead with two RBI. Jermain, McQueen, Weiderholt, Klamm and Weir each scored twice in the win.
“Everybody put the ball in play, that helped our confidence, and I thought one through nine was pretty tough,” Dyer said.
If the weather cooperates, Platte Valley will be back on the field Tuesday afternoon in Gower. The East Buchanan Bulldogs have had all three of their scheduled games rained out this season.
“We played really well today as a team, but I still think we can get better,” Wyatt Miller said.