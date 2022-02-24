MOUND CITY, Mo. — If the defending state champions have another gear for playoff basketball, that could be a scary thing for the rest of Class 1. Platte Valley showed that they are ready for the postseason on Wednesday night, building a 40-0 lead in the third quarter against Mound City before eventually winning 65-11.
“I think we came in super focused,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “We've been kinda waiting for this moment — the postseason. I think they’ve been excited for that. We came in doing the things that we do at a fairly high level.”
Platte Valley hasn’t lost in its last 55 games on Missouri soil.
“Postseason is definitely something we’ve been looking forward to this whole season,” Platte Valley senior Stephanie Turpin said. “That is what we play every game for.”
The lone loss in the last two years came three games ago to Glenwood, Iowa’s No. 2 4A team who punched its own state ticket with a 76-43 regional final win over Winterset on Wednesday night.
Platte Valley’s fast start included a 3-pointer by 4-year starting point guard Stephanie Turpin who has heated up from beyond the arc in the last couple games. Turpin has been the consummate pass-first floor general with plenty of scoring around her, but eyeing another state run, Turpin knows she may need to score more in the bigger games down the stretch.
“I feel really confident in my shot right now,” Turpin said. “I know that in these games coming up, they are going to be guarding our best shooters for these games and I know I’m going to have to step up. So I’m really really preparing myself for these games where I’m going to have to show up and score myself.”
Sophomore Brylie Angle had 10 of her game-high 14 points. Angle hit a 3-pointer to end the first quarter and make the lead 21-0.
The second quarter was all about the post players for Platte Valley as sophomore Maggie Collins and senior Jaclyn Pappert each had six in the quarter and junior Aubrey Mattson had two.
Platte Valley took a 37-0 lead into halftime and no matter how deep into the bench the team went, the defensive intensity remained.
“It is a lot of fun being able to trust everyone out there when you are playing defense,” Turpin said. “Defense is something we really prioritize in practice and when we are playing. In practice, we go hard and that really helps us in games.”
Mound City connected on four third-quarter free throws, but didn’t score its first field goal until 2:45 was left in the third quarter.
Pedersen was able to play his bench throughout the game, and late in the third quarter, senior Claire Galbraith caught fire. The reserve guard hit a 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer and then two more to begin the fourth quarter.
“It always feels good to score some points, especially when you don’t get a ton of playing time,” Galbraith said. “Whenever you can go out there, do your part and do your best when you are out there, it really matters. That’s what I tried to do.”
Pappert and Angle each finished with 14 points to lead Platte Valley while Collins had 11 and Mattson had 10. Galbraith had her nine points while Turpin added five and Kayley Hauber had two.
“It is about the entire team,” Pedersen said. “We have 17 of them. Unfortunately only 15 of them can dress. It is about every single one of those girls.”
Platte Valley will play South Holt on Friday at 6 p.m. in Mound City for the district championship. A win would move Platte Valley into the sectional round of the state tournament on Tuesday against the winner of the District 15 championship between St. Joseph Christian and Stanberry.
“I’m really excited to get back (to state) and I think we have the girls to do it,” Turpin said.