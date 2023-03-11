SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Platte Valley boys saw the ultimate goal of a state championship get snatched away by eventual state champion South Iron on Thursday and had a quick turnaround for Friday’s third-place game against Glasgow.
Coach Tim Jermain has coached and been around this senior group for years as it includes his son Matt Jermain along with Carter Luke, Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Miller. Knowing that win or lose, this would be their final game together, the Hall of Fame coach soaked in the moment.
“It was fun to watch them play,” Tim Jermain said with his voice cracking. “I enjoyed watching them play one more time.”
The boys enjoyed playing together one last time as well and dominated with a 81-45 victory over Glasgow. Bliley scored a career-high 27 points while Matt Jermain had 19. Miller was third on the team with eight and Luke added six.
On 30 made baskets, the team totaled 21 assists as the ball flew around the floor.
“We just came out and played our game — and had fun doing it,” Matt Jermain said.
While the 81 points stand out, the defense completely shut down Glasgow with it taking until the Yellow Jackets’ fifth possession to even get a shot off. Bliley had two steals and Brandon McQueen and Alex Mattson each had one on the first four trips down the floor.
“We talked all year about intensity defensively and I thought we had to be real solid defensively and take good shots,” Tim Jermain said. “I thought they did a good job of just relaxing and having fun.”
Platte Valley jumped out to an 8-0 lead on 3-pointers by Bliley and Jermain along with a McQueen layup.
Glasgow cut the margin to 15-11 late in the first quarter, but a layup by Bliley and a 3-pointer by Jermain gave Platte Valley a 20-11 lead after one.
The lead ballooned early in the second quarter with a Bliley 3-pointer making it 24-14. Another Bliley 3-pointer made it 33-16 and Jermain’s 3-pointer made it 38-18 as the rout was on. Platte Valley took a 44-28 lead into halftime.
“This team enjoys playing together,” Tim Jermain said as he fought off tears. “They are fun every day in practice. Fun group to coach.”
The third quarter was more of the same with Platte Valley generating wide-open looks off their ball movement. Bliley hit another 3-pointer with 54 seconds left in the third quarter for a 27-point lead.
Yet another Bliley 3-pointer made it a running clock in the fourth quarter and the lead grew to as many as 38 with the seniors and starters finishing the game on the bench with full smiles watching the younger players get their chances to play on the state stage.
“It was fun just passing it around, let them shoot, make it, go back, play defense — same thing over again,” Miller said.
Bliley’s 27 points came on 10-of-14 shooting overall and 6-of-8 from 3-point range. He added six steals and three rebounds.
“I knew it was going to be my last game,” Bliley said. “I just wanted to end it on a bang, so I just went out shooting.”
Jermain hit five 3-pointers to aid in his 19-point effort with five assists, four rebounds and two steals. Mattson had 10 assists along with seven points.
“It means a lot to me,” Matt Jermain said. “Ever since I was little, I’ve been around Jefferson watching my dad coach. I’ve been around all my brothers playing, and it has been fun watching them and I wanted to be like them when I was little. Just to bring something back to the community means a lot.”
The Platte Valley boys team should remain a state contender next season with a strong core led by Mattson, McQueen and Justin Miller, but Tim Jermain won’t soon forget the memories made with this season’s seniors.
“I remember Matt, Memphis and one of the seniors who isn’t here in a dogpile on the tee-ball field after a ball, so it started a long time ago when they were really little,” Tim Jermain said. “Getting to coach them all these years and getting to come down here with this group is pretty special. They will never understand what they mean to me and how much I appreciate everything they’ve done. They’ve done a great job.”