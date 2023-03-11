Matt.jpg
Platte Valley senior Matt Jermain brings the ball up the floor on Friday in Springfield. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Platte Valley boys saw the ultimate goal of a state championship get snatched away by eventual state champion South Iron on Thursday and had a quick turnaround for Friday’s third-place game against Glasgow.

Coach Tim Jermain has coached and been around this senior group for years as it includes his son Matt Jermain along with Carter Luke, Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Miller. Knowing that win or lose, this would be their final game together, the Hall of Fame coach soaked in the moment.

