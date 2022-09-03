HOPKINS, Mo. — Platte Valley head coach Johnnie Silkett knows that his Platte Valley team is on everyone’s radar this season. Coming into the matchup against the Rock Port Blue Jays, Platte Valley was the No. 4 team in Missouri 8-Man Media Poll.
“We told our kids before the game started, I took them to the sidelines and said ‘We’re going to get everybody’s best shot and they are going to come up with something a little different on us,” Silkett said. “Teams are going to have keys on us this year. They are going to have a whole year of film on us.’
Platte Valley was able to top the Jays 54-16.
Rock Port was able to slow the Platte Valley attack in the first quarter, and the early game was largely a field position battle. Following a great punt from Platte Valley senior Trevor Weir, which pinned the Blue Jays at their own four-yard line, the Platte Valley defense flipped the field relatively quickly.
Rock Port struggled to get a punt off from its own 7-yard line, leading to Jaxon McCrary plunging into the end zone for a score with just over six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
On the next possession for Rock Port, they drove the ball down the field, largely on the back of senior running back Micah Makings, but were stopped short of a first down deep in Platte Valley territory, with Carter Luke making an impressive play to notch a tackle for loss on a fourth-down play in the final seconds of the first quarter.
Following consecutive punts from both teams, Platte Valley seemed to find their stride on a long sustained drive that included a fake punt and was capped off by another McCrary touchdown from eight yards out.
“It took us a little bit to adjust, but we just go through our process and if you overreact against us, we have a counter,” Silkett said. “It just took us a little bit to figure out what that counter was and we started hitting it, and we hit it hard.”
Rock Port started the next drive on the 15-yard line, as kicker Trevor Weir was able to put every kick off into the end zone for a touchback after each Platte Valley score. The Blue Jay drive was stifled with a tackle for a loss by Luke, followed by a great open field tackle by junior linebacker Brandon McQueen that forced a punt.
Seeming to capitalize on the aggressiveness of the Blue Jay defense, Luke was able to zigzag the Blue Jay defense for a 23 yard run, and score from ten yards out to cap the drive, giving Platte Valley a 24-0 lead late in the second quarter.
Junior cornerback Aydan Blackford picked off a deep pass attempt to give the Platte Valley one last chance before halftime to put the game out of reach. The ensuing drive saw Platte Valley go to an unorthodox offensive set, known as the swinging gate, which features just the center, the quarterback and the running back on one side of the offense, and the other five players on the far opposite side.
“We went to the swinging gate and they weren’t covering it,” Silkett said. “And that’s a red flag for us until they changed.”
Platte Valley took over the ball with just a minute on the halftime clock and ran the swinging gate to perfection with consecutive runs by Blackford from the quarterback position, followed by a 52-yard strike to Weir, from the center position, giving Platte Valley a 30-0 halftime advantage.
Even though the trick plays and explosive runs make the highlight tapes, coach Silkett acknowledged where his teams strength lies.
“We know that we’re a run team, we do pass, we pass once in a while, we have the forward pass in our offense, Silkett said. “We’re a team that gets going when fullbacks get three to five yards, everything works. If we don’t get those fullbacks going, it’s sometimes hard for us. We used bootlegs to soften that up and use the outside edge to soften up and experimented and found something that works, but it worked and we got it going.”
Platte Valley extended its halftime lead with touchdowns by Luke and McCrary in the second half, which for all intents and purposes was out of hand.
Platte Valley looks to extend their winning streak against the Nodaway Valley Thunder next Friday night in Barnard.