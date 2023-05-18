GUILFORD, Mo. — Hall of Fame NBA coach Pat Riley coined the phrase ‘disease of more.’ It refers to a team beginning to have success and its players and fans getting caught up in it and wanting more — often selfish things — like a bigger role, more points, more minutes.
The ‘disease of more’ is alive inside the Platte Valley baseball program, but it doesn’t seem to have the sinister downside that Riley refers to with his.
Platte Valley experienced unprecedented success last season with its first-ever trip to the Final Four in Ozark. That success has led Platte Valley’s players, particularly the senior class, wanting more — but not more individual success — more postseason and team success.
“This year, we’ve been on a mission,” Platte Valley senior Wyatt Miller said. “We are just trying to get back down there and win both games.”
Platte Valley is focused on improving on last season’s fourth-place finish in Class 1 and took another step towards on Wednesday night with a third-straight district title, this one with a 11-1 mercy-rule victory over Rock Port.
“We’ve kept the course over the last few years, and we’ve gotten better and keep getting better,” Platte Valley senior Matt Jermain said. “I think it shows with how we came out and played.
“We’ve got a lot of motivation from last year. We were a little disappointed with how we performed at state and we are wanting to get back to that point and prove ourselves down there a little bit better.”
Success and bigger goals affecting the way the team and its leaders are approaching these last two weeks of the season was evident throughout the game, but began with the starting pitcher and returning All-State senior Memphis Bliley.
“I knew they weren’t just going to come down here to mess around, I knew they were going to come to play,” Bliley said. “They want it just as bad as we do. Pitching since I was little, I’ve just always been put in these positions. Travel ball, I’ve always been put in these positions and big spots. In district games, that helps a lot.”
Bliley was dealing on Wednesday through four innings. Of the 12 outs he recorded, 11 were strikeouts and the 12th was a weak grounder back to the mound where he tagged the runner out himself. No one other than he and catcher Wyatt Miller touched the ball through four no-hit innings.
“Not much going on, but that is a good thing,” Jermain laughed. “It is good to see him get back in his groove. We were kinda missing him at the beginning of the season, but it is good to see him back in his groove.”
Normally with a no-hitter in the district championship, a pitcher would want to continue that, but after four innings and 60 pitches, coach Zach Dyer told Bliley and Miller that they were trading places and both just went about their business. Bliley had already tasted the no-hit district title game success last year when he threw nine no-hit innings to beat St. Joseph Christian and Missouri Western signee Camden Lutz.
“It is good to see him full strength,” Dyer said. “It speaks volumes to the type of player that Memphis is that he has had to kinda step back in his role as a pitcher this year, but his leadership role did not take a step back.”
Meanwhile, Bliley gave himself all the run support he needed in the first inning with an RBI single to score Matt Jermain and then scoring himself on a single from Brandon McQueen for a 2-0 lead.
The lead remained there until the fourth inning when Platte Valley scored five and Jermain provided the offensive highlight of the night. Jermain flicked a ball down the right-field line with two outs and a 3-0 lead.
The double scored senior Trevor Weir, but Jermain wasn’t satisfied with two bases and wanted more. He ran hard and forced a throw which got away from the shortstop. He raced for third while Rock Port gathered the ball.
“I watched the throw and it was a bad throw so I took three, and I saw the kid — he wasn’t paying attention — so I just took off,” Jermain said. “That is something that Alex (Mattson) and I do a lot of. We take chances on the bases and we are pretty aggressive. I think I took that mentality on that play.”
Rock Port was holding the ball on the infield while Jermain turned at third. Normally, it’d be safe to assume that Jermain was stopping — and Rock Port did — but Jermain knew they weren’t paying attention and took off for home. He slid under a high throw to the plate for a 5-0 lead.
“It is really important,” Dyer said. “It does make me nervous at times, but it puts pressure on the defense and makes them second-guess if they are going to have to rush the ball in. It just puts pressure on them and really helps out our team.”
The play sparked a bigger inning as Bliley walked, Miller doubled and Landon Wiederholt singled to make the lead 7-0 and plenty comfortable for Platte Valley to let their other ace close the game.
Miller began his outing with a 4-pitch inning. Rock Port did manage its only two hits and only run of the game in the sixth, but Platte Valley responded with four runs in the bottom of the sixth to end the game, capped by a walk-off RBI double by sophomore Tucker Klamm.
“Our bats were alive tonight and that really helps,” Dyer said.
McQueen, Wiederholt, Miller and Jermain each had two hits while all nine Platte Valley hitters had at least one hit.
“Once one person gets a hit, it is contagious, it keeps going,” Miller said.
It is win-or-season-over time for Platte Valley now with a maximum of four games left in the season and that continues Monday at District 15 champion Gilman City (14-3). The teams have eight common opponents this season with each beating East Atchison, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, St. Joseph Christian, Princeton, Stewartsville-Osborn and Pattonsburg. Platte Valley beat Albany 11-1, while Gilman City lost 16-6 to the Warriors.