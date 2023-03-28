GUILFORD, Mo. — Platte Valley extended its winning streak against the St. Joseph Christian Lion to five games with a 10-0 win on Tuesday night in Guilford. Brandon McQueen allowed three hits over five innings, helping Platte Valley to its third shutout in the last five matchups with the Lions.
“My defense was great behind me because I didn’t do much, just forced groundballs,” McQueen said. “(Wyatt) Miller was giving me good spots for low fastballs and the curveballs were starting inside and ending low.”
McQueen had multiple baserunners reach in just two of his five innings Tuesday evening. The junior pitcher’s most stressful inning came in the top of the first with three runners reaching base.
Johnston Stewart reached first on an error to leadoff the game. McQueen forced a groundout to the next batter before a single put St. Joseph Christian runners on second and third with just one out. McQueen escaped the early jam with back-to-back strikeouts.
“I think he’s gained confidence after pitching last year down at state until now and I think that confidence has continued to grow,” coach Zach Dyer said.
The offense wasted little time getting on the scoreboard in the bottom of the inning. Alex Mattson reached on a one-out single, then stole second base to set up an RBI opportunity for Memphis Bliley.
Bliley answered the opportunity with a single up the middle to give Platte Valley its first run of the game. Bliley worked his way to third by stealing second and reaching third on a passed ball.
McQueen helped his own cause in the bottom of the first, driving in Bliley with a double to center field.
“It felt really good to get the bats going, and now if we see them in districts, we’ll know what to look for,” Tucker Klamm said.
McQueen cruised through the next two innings, retiring all six batters he faced. St. Joseph Christian starter Blake Ray got through a clean second inning, but things took a turn for the Lions in the bottom of the third.
Matt Jermain led off the third with a single and quickly reached third base with two steals. Ray made things easy for Platte Valley after that, walking four-straight batters with two runs scoring on those walks.
Justin Miller drove in the final run of the inning with a single to right field. Ray pitched just two innings for St. Joseph Christian, allowing four hits, five walks and five earned runs.
Platte Valley kept the runs coming with three more in the bottom of the fourth. Lane Acklin and Jermain recorded back-to-back singles to start the inning. Bliley again came through with runners on base, driving in two of the three runners on a single.
The Lions found a small glimpse of life on offense in the top of the fifth with a single and a walk to start the inning. But McQueen again worked his way out of the jam with three groundballs to end the inning.
Platte Valley’s final three runs came with an assist from the St. Joseph Christian defense. The Lions recorded four errors in the bottom of the fifth, helping Platte Valley to the three runs it needed to end the game in the fifth inning.
McQueen finished with four strikeouts and one walk. Bliley finished with three RBI and the game-ending run in the fifth.
Platte Valley won’t play again until Monday when they host the East Atchison Wolves. The Wolves are 1-2 this season and have allowed 27 runs in those three games.
“Early in the year, your offense is slower to come because you haven’t seen live pitching in nine months,” Dyer said. “I’m glad it is starting to happen, but I think we can be even better.”