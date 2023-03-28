GUILFORD, Mo. — Platte Valley extended its winning streak against the St. Joseph Christian Lion to five games with a 10-0 win on Tuesday night in Guilford. Brandon McQueen allowed three hits over five innings, helping Platte Valley to its third shutout in the last five matchups with the Lions.

“My defense was great behind me because I didn’t do much, just forced groundballs,” McQueen said. “(Wyatt) Miller was giving me good spots for low fastballs and the curveballs were starting inside and ending low.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags