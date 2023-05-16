23-05-18 PVNV Brandon.jpg
Platte Valley junior Brandon McQueen throws a pitch on Tuesday evening against Nodaway Valley in Guilford. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

GUILFORD, Mo. — Platte Valley has eyes on another deep postseason run after finishing fourth in Class 1 last season and the top seeds in District 16 got their new journey started in style with a 10-0 6-inning victory over Nodaway Valley on Tuesday in Guilford.

The win vaults Platte Valley (16-2) into the district final on Wednesday against Rock Port, who beat South Holt 3-2 in nine innings on Tuesday. The Thunder finish their season with a 10-8 record, the program’s best record in its history.

