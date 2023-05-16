GUILFORD, Mo. — Platte Valley has eyes on another deep postseason run after finishing fourth in Class 1 last season and the top seeds in District 16 got their new journey started in style with a 10-0 6-inning victory over Nodaway Valley on Tuesday in Guilford.
The win vaults Platte Valley (16-2) into the district final on Wednesday against Rock Port, who beat South Holt 3-2 in nine innings on Tuesday. The Thunder finish their season with a 10-8 record, the program’s best record in its history.
“I thought we had a pretty decent season,” Nodaway Valley coach Mike Hollingsworth said. “I feel like we could have won a couple more games that we let fall. We did have a young team. … I think we’ve got nowhere but up to go.”
Platte Valley showed off its biggest area of growth on Tuesday. Despite Memphis Bliley and Wyatt Miller being two of the best pitchers in Class 1, the team flexed its pitching depth with No. 3 starter Brandon McQueen pitching.
“Just throw strikes,” McQueen said. “… They told the day prior (that he was starting) and I had confidence all day coming in. Saving Wyatt and Memphis is big for this next game.”
McQueen isn’t the average No. 3 pitcher with a 0.81 ERA as a junior. He took a leap this year after the team was very reliant on Bliley and Miller for their run to state last season.
“I think it helps not only his confidence, but the team’s confidence,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “We can go one through three, we can go four, five. We have some quality pitchers out there, but Brandon has consistently gotten a whole lot better throughout the entire year and he has made that jump from his sophomore to junior year. I think he deserved this game."
McQueen asserted himself from the top of the first inning with four strikeouts in the inning.
Michael Cook reached on a dropped third strike, but McQueen responded by striking out Preston Jenkins and Deontrae Mincy to end the inning after starting it by striking out Kayden Conn.
In the home half of the inning, Platte Valley jumped on Thunder sophomore Lane Larabee with Bliley hitting a 2-run single with no outs. McQueen helped himself with a 2-out RBI single to score Bliley.
“It doesn’t matter how well you pitch if you have errors behind you,” Hollingsworth said. “… Really, Lane pitched a good game.”
With runners at second and third, Larabee was able to draw a fly out to get out of the inning.
Nodaway Valley senior Blake Bohannon had the Thunder’s hardest hit ball of the night in the second inning with a 2-out triple. McQueen got out of the inning with the defensive play of the night by third baseman Tucker Klamm who ranged to his left for a sharp grounder from Cooper Snodderly. Klamm scooped up the ball and fired to first to get Snodderly and end the threat.
That was as close as Nodaway Valley would get to scoring though. Platte Valley added a fourth run in the second inning with Justin Miller’s second hit of the night driving in Bliley.
A Matt Jermain single to score Alex Mattson made it 5-0 in the fourth inning.
“Everyone was hitting today and it felt pretty good,” McQueen said.
Platte Valley took McQueen off the mound in the fifth, but things did not get easier for Nodaway Valley with Bliley coming in for a 1-2-3 inning with two strikeouts.
The first four hitters of the bottom of the fifth reached for Platte Valley and they put up two runs to extend the lead to 7-0.
The sixth inning belonged to Wyatt Miller, who stuck out two in his no-hit inning of pitching with one walk. Miller then led off the bottom of the sixth with a home run over the left-field fence.
Trevor Weir walked off with a single to score McQueen and Justin Miller for a 10-0 mercy-rule victory.
“It is good to see the bats get going, especially in the playoffs,” Dyer said. “You don’t have to just rely on your pitching, you need that comfort to help your pitchers a little bit. It is good to see the bats start to wake up a little bit.”
Justin Miller finished the game reaching base four times with a 3-for-3 day and a walk. Jermain, Bliley, McQueen and Landon Wiederholt each had two hits as Platte Valley had 14 as a team.
“Most pitchers, the first pitch they are going to throw someone is going to be a strike, so I always plan to try to swing first pitch,” Justin Miller said.
Nodaway Valley had two hits as McQueen went four innings with nine strikeouts and allowed two hits and a walk. Bliley and Wyatt Miller each had hitless frames with two strikeouts.
“That is perfect,” Justin Miller said. “That means we have more than just two pitchers. Last year, we had two really good pitchers, but this year, Brandon stepping up really helps our team.”
Both Bliley and Wyatt Miller are available to pitch in Wednesday’s district championship game against a Rock Port team which burned top pitchers Ozey Hurst and Corbyn Jakub in the 9-inning thriller against South Holt where they managed just two hits but drew 12 walks for the 3-2 win as the Knights walked in the winning run in the bottom of the ninth on four straight walks.
“The tension is back up,” Justin Miller said. “Just like last year, it is very exciting to come back and play in districts. It is a whole other ballgame from the earlier season."