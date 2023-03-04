ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — When you are the son of a Hall of Fame coach, you grow up watching a lot of basketball. And when that coach is as successful as Tim Jermain has been at Platte Valley and Jefferson, Matt Jermain has been exposed to a lot of winning basketball.
“They are the ones who sparked the fire for basketball for me,” Matt Jermain said of his family. “I want to thank my family. Ever since I was little, I always went to practice, watched them play since I was little with all three of my older brothers. I’ve watched my dad coach and he has been my coach my entire life. That has just been the spark to my basketball career and I am proud to give it back to them and show them that what they did for me meant a lot to me.”
In Matt Jermain’s eighth-grade year, he made the trip to Springfield and the final four to watch his father coach his older brother Nathan Jermain to a state championship in 2019 — Nathan’s senior year. The team got back to the final four the next year, but fell in the title game with Matt Jermain playing a limited role as a freshman.
“My friends and I, us seniors, got to experience something special with that team,” Matt Jermain said. “We knew that we wanted to come back and make it a tradition again. We worked our butts off to get there and we are happy to be back.”
The last two seasons, Platte Valley has had to contend with the northwest Missouri buzzsaw that was Tony Osburn’s Mound City Panthers in their district. With Osburn having moved on to Division-I basketball at Omaha, Matt Jermain’s group at Platte Valley was determined to make this their year.
“A lot of these guys, I’ve coached them since they were itty bitty,” Tim Jermain said. “Been together for a really long time. After last year, losing in the district semifinals, they were pretty determined that they wanted to come back better this year.”
With the most purely athletic team on the schedule to date, Green City, waiting in the Class 1 quarterfinals on Friday at St. Joseph Civic Arena, Matt Jermain was determined to get his team off to a good start and did so by draining a 3-pointer on the game’s first possession.
“Getting out of the gates is sometimes tough,” Matt Jermain said. “Hitting that 3 out of the gate was really big.”
The state’s top-ranked team built a 9-0 lead immediately with Alex Mattson and Memphis Bliley adding to the early onslaught. Green City, the state’s No. 6 team, earned its way into the quarterfinals though and wasn’t going to fade away quietly.
A 3-pointer at the buzzer by Green City sniper Ty Hall off an offensive rebound tied the game at 11-11 after one quarter. A basket by Green City star Asher Buggs-Tipton gave Green City a 15-12 lead early in the third quarter.
For the most part, Buggs-Tipton was held in check with just two points in the first half and four through three quarters. Platte Valley leaned on another senior, Carter Luke, to take on the assignment of the 4-time track and field state champion.
“I compare him to Dennis Rodman,” Matt Jermain said. “He does the dirty work that nobody else wants to do. He is out there to do his job and he knows what his job is and has accepted that. … He goes out there and he plays his butt off and he doesn’t really care if he scores. I think that shows a lot of character.”
Luke embraces that role and the challenge of guarding Buggs-Tipton.
“He is a really good player, but that is just my role on the team — to take the best player and do the best that I can,” Carter Luke said.
Platte Valley responded to the 12-3 Green City run with Mattson finding Bliley for a game-tying 3-pointer. Jermain found himself with a clean look from behind the arc off an offensive rebound and buried it for a 18-15 lead.
The teams traded baskets the rest of the second quarter and Platte Valley took a 25-22 lead into halftime.
The third quarter belonged to an unsung hero for Platte Valley this season — sixth man Justin Miller. The versatile sophomore is capable of coming in for any position, but after two points in the first half, had 11 in the third quarter alone.
“You’ve seen him evolve through the year, just confidence wise,” Tim Jermain said. “His skills have greatly increased since last year and that is a testament to a lot of hard work on his part. You’ve seen his confidence just grow and grow and grow throughout the season.”
Green City was within one when Jermain knocked down his fourth 3-pointer of the game and Buggs-Tipton switched to guarding him. With the most athletic Green City player chasing Jermain around screens on the perimeter, Miller took ownership of the paint. Mattson found Miller to make it 32-26.
“That is pretty much my goal — to bring energy,” Miller said. “Our main goals were to slow down No. 12 (Buggs-Tipton), not let 21 (Hall) shoot, and get boards. Five people need to get the board and I think we did pretty good.”
After Green City got back within two, Bliley answered with a 3-pointer and Miller scored inside once more. Hall answered with a 3-pointer, but Miller hit a 3-pointer of his own and scored the final seven points of the quarter for a 44-33 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Green City opened the fourth quarter with a score, but Miller answered back and Brandon McQueen broke Green City’s back with a transition 3-pointer for a 49-35 lead.
Green City chipped back to within six points, but Platte Valley made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off the charge and earn the 54-48 win.
Platte Valley had four players in double figures with Justin Miller’s 15 leading the way. Jermain had 12 while Mattson and Bliley each had 10. McQueen and Luke had five and two respectively with all their points coming in the fourth quarter.
“It feels amazing,” Luke said. “Last year, we came up short in districts, but we were ready to come out here today. We just played team-ball.”
Platte Valley advances to the state semifinals where it will be a No. 1 against No. 2 matchup. Second-ranked South Iron is the two-time defending state champion and beat Clarkton 77-63 to get to state.
The semifinal game is set for Thursday at noon at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. The other semifinal is No. 9 Glasgow and unranked St. Elizabeth.