23-03-09 PVGC Justin.jpg
Platte Valley sophomore Justin Miller scores inside in the third quarter on Friday night in St. Joseph. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — When you are the son of a Hall of Fame coach, you grow up watching a lot of basketball. And when that coach is as successful as Tim Jermain has been at Platte Valley and Jefferson, Matt Jermain has been exposed to a lot of winning basketball.

“They are the ones who sparked the fire for basketball for me,” Matt Jermain said of his family. “I want to thank my family. Ever since I was little, I always went to practice, watched them play since I was little with all three of my older brothers. I’ve watched my dad coach and he has been my coach my entire life. That has just been the spark to my basketball career and I am proud to give it back to them and show them that what they did for me meant a lot to me.”

