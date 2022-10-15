CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo.. — Platte Valley came into Saturday’s district championship game in hopes of ending its two-game losing streak to Northeast Nodaway. The Bluejays hoped to see their program take the next step.
The two teams were tied at one after two innings, but Platte Valley scored 10 unanswered runs over the final five innings to defeat its rival 11-1.
“It feels great after a disappointing loss in last year’s tournament,” Brylie Angle said. “I thought our seniors did a great job of bringing the team together and that helped us perform much better than we did last year.”
For the Jays, their season ends with a loss in their first district final game since 2006. Coach Payton Adwell said the hurt is real, but this is the beginning of something special for a Bluejays program.
“I’m going to look back on this team and be proud,” Adwell said. “I told them after the game that we’re building something — we’re building a dynasty. Yeah, we didn’t come out on the winning side this time, but we have to remember how this feels and come back hungrier next year.”
Northeast Nodaway now has back-to-back winning seasons for the first time in over 13 years. While Adwell is excited about the return of a team that had five seniors and the rest consisted of underclassmen. But the Bluejays coach says the team will sorely miss the group of five that won just one game in their first two years before winning 28 over their final two years.
“They came so far and learned so much,” Adwell said. “The best part is that in the end, whether they win or lose, they walk away as good people. It sucks to lose, but they are good-hearted people.”
Northeast Nodaway started sophomore Hadley DeFreece in Saturday’s championship game. DeFreece had success against her opponent in their first two matchups, but Saturday’s game was all about the Platte Valley offense.
Maleeah Bliley opened the first inning with a walk, then Sarah Langford reached on an error. DeFreece recorded her first out with a Maggie Collins pop out to center field, but a single by Brylie Angle gave Platte Valley their first run of the game.
“We’ve performed pretty well throughout the season, but we realized that we needed to get our heads on straight and focus on beating Ravenwood because they’ve been a tough opponent this year,” Angle said. “They beat us twice this year, so we definitely wanted to come in here and beat them.”
The Bluejays tied the game in the bottom of the first with two of the team’s five total hits. Both DeFreece and Wolf kept the opposing team off the board in the second inning.
The game took a turn in the top of the third as the Platte Valley offense knocked DeFreece around with five hits. With one out in the third, Collins began the run of hits with a single.
Angle drove in Collins with a single and the first of four-straight RBI hits for Platte Valley. Angle led the team with four RBI on three hits.
“It was awesome, I went in confident, and everyone had my back,” Angle said. “We all came into this confident and this was a fun game to play.”
On the defensive side, Delaney Wolf rolled through the Northeast Nodaway lineup. Wolf allowed five hits and struck out 10 over seven innings.
“I think I came into this with a lot of energy,” Wolf said. “We lost to them twice and we knew it would be a tough game. We knew we had to practice hard and play harder so that we could succeed.
“My team really boosted my confidence by telling me they had my back and that I could do this. Then the cheers from the crowd really gave me a boost.”
Platte Valley will begin the Class 1 State Tournament on Wednesday when they host the 17-9 King City Wildkats. King City won the District 15 tournament with a 5-2 win over the North Andrew Cardinals.
Platte Valley has won nine of their 10 matchups with the Wildkats since 2008. Platte Valley has won four-straight going back to since 2017, including a 10-3 win earlier this season.
“Maggie played a couple years ago, but she was really the only one from this group,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “For the rest of them, this is a new experience and they’re excited and we’re excited. I told them to enjoy it now, but this isn’t our ultimate goal. Our ultimate is the final four and I told them that they have to get ready to play. I think they’re ready for that next level because we’ve worked all season for this.”