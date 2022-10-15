CONCEPTION JUNCTION, Mo.. — Platte Valley came into Saturday’s district championship game in hopes of ending its two-game losing streak to Northeast Nodaway. The Bluejays hoped to see their program take the next step.

The two teams were tied at one after two innings, but Platte Valley scored 10 unanswered runs over the final five innings to defeat its rival 11-1.

Follow Forum Sports: @sportsMDF.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags