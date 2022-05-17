RAVENWOOD, Mo. — Rock Port shocked Platte Valley during the regular season as Platte Valley pitched its younger players and came away with a 6-5 loss in Rock Port on April 11. It was Platte Valley’s lone loss of the season and the players have been hoping for a chance to see the Bluejays again.
“Most of us showed up to their first game and we were all rooting for them to win so we could just beat them,” Platte Valley junior Wyatt Miller said.
They got that chance on Monday in the district semifinals and Miller made certain that it was clear from the beginning that this would be a different ballgame. Miller struck out the side in the first inning on just 14 pitches without Rock Port making contact on a single pitch.
“It was good to see him start strong,” Platte Valley coach Zach Dyer said. “He had a little shoulder injury to start the year so I wanted to see him come out and do well early on to build up that confidence.”
Rock Port freshman Corbyn Jakub stranded a pair of runners in scoring position in the first to hold serve and keep the scoreless tie.
The second inning was more of the same with Miller striking out the first two batters he saw before Rock Port finally got a ball in play — a line-out to Trevor Weir at first base. Jakub worked around a 1-out single by Justin Miller to maintain the deadlock.
Wyatt Miller showed his first struggles in the top of the third with a 1-out walk. Memphis Bliley quickly erased that hiccup by throwing the potential base-stealer out at second. Miller gave up another walk and hit a batter, but the Jays were still unable to get a hit and the junior maintained his shutout and no-hitter.
The Platte Valley bats got going in the third inning with Alex Mattson reaching on an error and scoring on a double by Bliley. With two outs, an error in centerfield allowed two runs to score and Justin Miller had his second hit of the day to make it 4-0. Weir capped the scoring in the inning with an RBI double.
“Coach Dyer told us to pick it up and be confident at the plate,” Justin Miller said. “And I think we did.”
With Wyatt Miller at 43 pitches and needing to stay under 45 to pitch in the district championship on Wednesday, he and Bliley switched positions and Bliley took the mound. Bliley has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the state this season and it was no different on Monday as he struck out all three batters he faced.
Bliley said he was glad to get the chance to pitch in the semifinals before getting the start in the championship game. He had never pitched off the mound in Ravenwood’s new ballpark.
“I’m glad I pitched today to get a good feel for this mound,” Bliley said. “It is not a very big mound."
The floodgates opened in the bottom of the fourth with Mattson singling to start the inning and Bliley taking the eighth pitch of his at-bat over the fence in left field for a 2-run homer.
“Fastball right down the middle,” Bliley said of what he saw on the homer. “It was a really long at-bat and I knew I had to do something. I wasn’t just going to waste my time fouling everything off so I needed to have a good hit.”
The errors and hits kept piling on as Platte Valley put up 10 runs in the inning for the 15-0 4-inning run-rule victory.
“It is a fun group to coach because they are always supporting each other,” Dyer said.
That sets the stage for a Class 1 pitching showdown between Bliley and St. Joseph Christian senior Camden Lutz on Wednesday in the district championship game at 5 p.m. They battled earlier this season with Bliley throwing a complete-game 2-hitter in a 2-0 win in St. Joseph.
Lutz gave up six hits in that including a double and a triple to Bliley, who’s go-ahead RBI triple in the fourth was all the run support he needed. Bliley had 15 strikeouts and no walks in the contest.
“Play hard and hit the ball,” Wyatt Miller said on the key to winning the district championship.