23-05-11 Track PV Kayley5.jpg
Platte Valley senior Kayley Hauber runs at districts in Weston on Saturday. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

WESTON, Mo. — Platte Valley senior Kayley Hauber has been consistently one of the best sprinters in the area ever since she first stepped on the high-school track in 2021, but in her final district championship appearance, the senior was able to turn in the best performance of her career.

“She got herself mentally ready and put her mindset out there that she could do it and she did it,” Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman said.

