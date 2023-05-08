WESTON, Mo. — Platte Valley senior Kayley Hauber has been consistently one of the best sprinters in the area ever since she first stepped on the high-school track in 2021, but in her final district championship appearance, the senior was able to turn in the best performance of her career.
“She got herself mentally ready and put her mindset out there that she could do it and she did it,” Platte Valley coach Amy Holtman said.
Hauber swept the sprint title at the Class 1, District 8 Championships in Weston with a personal-best 27.17 in the 200-meter preliminaries and a 27.28 in the finals while she ran a season-best 12.96 in the 100-meter dash. That 100-meter time is only surpassed by a time in Stanberry mid-way through her sophomore season.
“I feel like I ran really well today,” Hauber said. “I can keep pushing myself to get better and hopefully keep PR’ing each meet.”
The 200-meter time was also a school-record set by 2021 graduate Malia Collins.
“I’ve been working towards that my whole entire career,” Hauber said. “… She has pushed me so much and I can never thank her enough. I’m just super happy.”
The 100-meter time moves her to fifth in Class 1 moving into sectionals while the 200-meter time puts her at sixth. She needed every bit of the 100-meter time with Worth County’s Emma Spencer running a 12.98 to take second and sixth in the state.
“I love competing with them,” Hauber said. “We each push each other to do better and when one doesn’t do as well as they hoped, we all pick each other up and keep encouraging each other. We are just there for each other.”
Hauber wasn’t the only Platte Valley girl to double up on district crowns as freshman Mya Wray continued to own Class 1 distance running.
In the 3,200-meter run, Wray cruised 50 seconds slower than her personal-best, but still topped the state’s third-place runner Norah Watkins of Rock Port by 46 seconds. Platte Valley senior Andrea Riley took third in the race and also punched her ticket to sectionals.
In the 1,600-meter run, Wray was within a second of the state-best time she set last week and she won the event by over 17 seconds with a 5:32.74. Riley also advanced with a fourth-place 5:52.19 — 33 seconds ahead of fifth.
“They performed really well despite the heat,” Holtman said. “They work well together and push each other.”
Riley and Wray joined forces with Mylie Holtman and Allison Riley in the 4x800-meter relay — an event with the three fastest teams in the state with them, Rock Port and East Atchison. East Atchison set a big personal-best in the event and won it, but for Platte Valley and Rock Port, they simply wanted to advance and did so comfortably with Platte Valley in second and Rock Port in third.
“They ran really well today,” Amy Holtman said. “Allison is kinda battling a little bit of sickness so she struggled a little bit, but she will get over that cold and be right back to where she normally is.”
Senior Jenna Mason added to the contingent going to sectionals with a 10.47-meter throw, just behind her season-best from last week, to take second in the shot put. Mason currently ranks ninth in Class 1.
“She will do well in the shot, because she puts a lot of work into it and that is her event,” Amy Holtman said.
For the Platte Valley boys, sophomore Justin Miller earned a repeat district championship in the triple jump with a personal-best 12.79-meter leap. He finished second in the long jump.
Ean Meyer threw a massive 4-meter personal-best with a 42.52-meter toss to take second in the javelin and earn his sectional berth. The junior has been dealing with a big brace on his hand and wrist since the first meet of the season and finally got it off before districts.
“Today is the first day he got to throw without his brace,” Amy Holtman said. “… He threw really, really well.”
Junior Ethan Holtman will be going to sectionals in two events after finishing fourth in the 800-meter run and helping the 4x800-meter relay take third. Logan Peery, Jacob Peery and Miller joined him on the 4x800 team.
“They ran well,” Amy Holtman said of the 4x800 team. “I think they PR’ed by like 15 seconds.”
Sectionals for Platte Valley and the rest of Class 1, District 8 are Saturday in Plattsburg.
“Despite the heat, they all did well,” Amy Holtman said. “For some of them, it was their last run and I appreciate them giving all their effort. Other ones did multiple events in this heat and still performed well, so that is exciting.”