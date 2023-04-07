HOPKINS, Mo. — It has been a strange start to the season for the Nodaway Valley baseball team. Their first two games were canceled, then they faced a gauntlet with much larger Auburn (Nebraska) and the returning Class 1 fourth-place team Platte Valley on the schedule.
That led to a tough loss to another of the 275 Conference’s best teams with Rock Port and just like that, the Thunder were 0-3 and everyone in the district had played at least twice as many games as they had.
“Every other team, they’ve had a lot more games,” Thunder sophomore Lane Larabee said. “They’ve seen a lot more players, a lot more at bats. We are trying to catch up, but I think we are getting there.”
Nodaway Valley (1-3; 1-2 275) came to Hopkins for a game with North Nodaway (1-8; 1-4 275) looking to get that first win of the season and get momentum turned in the right direction before going into a key stretch of district and conference games.
“Hopefully this is our turning point,” Nodaway Valley coach Mike Hollingsworth said.
The Thunder leaned on their two top pitchers Larabee and Kayden Conn to get that done and they delivered with 9-2 victory.
“It is really important,” Conn said. “Like Lane said, the first one is the hardest to get. … Starting off 0-3 isn’t that fun, but with this first win I feel like we can keep getting momentum.”
Larabee and Conn were dominant as they combined for 15 strikeouts and just three hits allowed in seven innings.
“They just had some power arms that we weren’t ready for hitting-wise,” North Nodaway coach Cody Jenkins said. “I thought we played a dang good game in the field. Hitting, we just never could get that timely hit. That was what really cost us tonight.”
Before Larabee even threw a pitch, the starting pitcher was given a lead with two hit-by-pitches and a walk in the top of the first and Tyler Gray driving in the game’s first run. North Nodaway pitcher Andrew Phillips settled in with a pair of strikeouts and limited the damage to 1-0 after half an inning.
Larabee immediately got his offense back to the plate with a 1-2-3 inning which included two strikeouts. He then helped himself with an RBI double. Conn and Preston Jenkins also picked up RBI to make the lead 4-0.
North Nodaway’s first hit didn’t come until the bottom of the third with No. 9 hitter Darron Bix collecting a single, but Larabee struck out three around him.
“Just throw strikes and trust in your defense behind you,” Larabee said.
The Thunder got going offensively again in the fourth with freshman Cooper Snodderly leading off the inning with a double. Snodderly has been the team’s leadoff hitter and catcher this season.
“He has a lot of experience overall,” Larabee said. “I’ve played with him for many years.”
Larabee and Conn followed with back-to-back singles to score Snodderly and increase the lead to 5-0.
Phillips helped himself in the fourth with an RBI single and Brice Trimble added another RBI, but Brody McGinness picked up an outfield assist to end the inning and keep the score at 5-2.
The 7-8-9 hitters for Nodaway Valley each drew walks against Ethan Fry to open the fifth inning. Snodderly drove in two runs with a single and Conn came up with a 2-out, RBI double to increase the lead to 8-2.
Blake Bohannon added a 2-out, RBI single in the sixth to make the score 9-2 and Conn made sure it finished there with two perfect innings in relief with three strikeouts.
“We just got to get the repetition,” Conn said. “Once you throw that first strike, you kinda know where you can release the ball and throw different pitches. The repetition is really important.”
Larabee finished with five innings pitched with three hits allowed, four walks and 12 strikeouts. Larabee also led the offense with three hits while Snodderly and Conn each had two hits.
Nodaway Valley has road trips to Falls City and North Andrew on Monday and Tuesday before getting back home for a rivalry showdown with South Holt on Thursday.
North Nodaway is back home on Friday with a game against Albany before conference games on Tuesday and Thursday next week at Northeast Nodaway on Tuesday and hosting East Atchison on Thursday.
“We battled on the defensive side,” Cody Jenkins said. “Sometimes the pitching just gets the best of you.”