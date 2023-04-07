23-04-15 NNNV Lane3.jpg
Nodaway Valley sophomore pitcher Lane Larabee looks in for a sign on Thursday in Hopkins. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

HOPKINS, Mo. — It has been a strange start to the season for the Nodaway Valley baseball team. Their first two games were canceled, then they faced a gauntlet with much larger Auburn (Nebraska) and the returning Class 1 fourth-place team Platte Valley on the schedule.

That led to a tough loss to another of the 275 Conference’s best teams with Rock Port and just like that, the Thunder were 0-3 and everyone in the district had played at least twice as many games as they had.

