BETHANY, Mo. — The first half on Thursday was a game of runs between South Harrison and Maryville, but the Spoofhounds seized control in the second half for a 53-42 road win.
“South Harrison is a good team and they are very well coached,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “They are patient offensively and they move that ball side to side. We just talked a lot about how we need to stay patient in our process and keep trusting that our offense would find its rhythm.”
Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler controlled the game early with seven of Maryville’s first nine points as the Hounds (2-2) built a 9-3 lead.
South Harrison (3-3) rallied back with an 11-0 run extending into the second quarter to take a 14-9 lead.
The lead was short lived with Anastyn Pettlon and Vierthaler hitting 3-pointers on the next two possessions and Pettlon knocking in another from beyond the arc on an assist by Vierthaler. Jalea Price added a basket as Maryville matched the Bulldogs’ 11-0 run with one of their own.
“We knew we wanted to come out stronger than we had in the first quarter so that we could have a good lead going into half,” Maryville sophomore Ryesen Stiens said. “We just had to do well defensively especially on box outs.”
Junior Ava Dumke, playing in her first game of the season, knocked down a 3-pointer to end the first half with the Spoofhounds in front 23-15.
“Ava went through a tough injury, so she has been working really hard to get back on the floor,” Obley said. “She has had a great week of practices leading up to this game so I’m happy that she was able to get out there and play with those girls.”
A basket from Stiens gave Maryville its first double-digit lead at 30-19.
“I definitely have more confidence this year,” Stiens said of her jump shot. “I still need to work on it, but it is definitely improving.”
South Harrison cut the margin back to 32-27 late in the third quarter, but Maryville went on a 13-2 run which included four points from Stiens and was capped with a Pettlon 3-pointer.
The Bulldogs made a run to pull within 45-37 with 1:26 left, but Obley was happy with her team’s late-game execution as Pettlon, Vierthaler and Price combined to go 6-of-8 from the foul line in the final 90 seconds to put the game away.
“That was growth from our Smithville game,” Obley said. “We talked a lot about that at practice this week, about playing with a lead and how to secure the win. Anastyn did a great job of having the ball in her hands at the end of the game, not turning it over and hitting foul shots.”
Pettlon led the Hounds’ scoring efforts with 19 points while Vierthaler had 16. Stiens had six, Price had five, Dumke had three and Addison Weldon and Alyssa Cunningham each added two.
“Tonight was a big night for us because we were patient and we worked the ball around,” Stiens said. “When things got tough, we came back.”
Maryville now gets set to host Class 1 No. 1 Platte Valley on Saturday.
“We have gotten a lot better since the Savannah Tournament definitely,” Petttlon said. “Just kinda getting in the flow of the game.”