22-12-15 MHSG Rylee2.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville senior Rylee Vierthaler finishes around the basket on Thursday at South Harrison. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

BETHANY, Mo. — The first half on Thursday was a game of runs between South Harrison and Maryville, but the Spoofhounds seized control in the second half for a 53-42 road win.

“South Harrison is a good team and they are very well coached,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “They are patient offensively and they move that ball side to side. We just talked a lot about how we need to stay patient in our process and keep trusting that our offense would find its rhythm.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags