Pettlon surpasses Sundell’s 3-point record in district win
MARYVILLE, Mo. — Anastyn Pettlon and Rylee Vierthaler’s final game at the Hound Pound was always going to be a memorable one, but became even more special in the fourth quarter with Pettlon knocking down her sixth 3-pointer of the Class 4, District 16 first-round 67-42 victory over Cameron.
The final 3-pointer of the night in the 24-point performance for Pettlon made her the Spoofhounds’ all-time leader in 3-pointers made. Her 224 makes surpasses Serena Sundell’s 223 career total.
“That record means so much to me,” Pettlon said. “I’ve wanted it since my freshman year, so it has been a goal forever. My teammates, honestly, were just working so hard to get me the ball the whole game, so that helped a lot.”
Sundell, the starting point guard at Kansas State, is preparing for a road game on Wednesday at Oklahoma, but congratulated Pettlon in a message to the Forum.
“I’m super proud of Anastyn,” Sundell said. “This is a huge accomplishment and she deserves it. I know how much time she spends outside of practice working on her shot, and will never forget all of our shooting sessions on the gun. I’m cheering on her and the team the rest of the season!”
Late in the game, the player that Pettlon has shared the court with most in her career, Vierthaler, clearly wanted the record for her friend and was trying to set up her classmate.
“She completely deserves that,” Vierthaler said. “She puts in the work and I don’t even know how many times I see her coming into the gym and just getting up extra shots. For her to get that record, it is awesome, and I am so proud of her and happy for her.”
The celebration of the record and a spot in the district semifinals was a relief for the Spoofhounds (12-12) after Cameron (8-17) opened the game on fire from the 3-point arc themselves. The hot shooting of the Dragons had the sixth-seeded team ahead 18-11 late in the first quarter.
“They just came out with a lot of fire, wanting to win,” Pettlon said. “That is what happens in districts.”
Pettlon closed the quarter with her own hot shooting — knocking down her second 3-pointer of the game with two seconds left in the quarter to trim the lead to 18-14. Vierthaler scored on a putback to open the quarter and Pettlon fed Addison Weldon for two more to tie the game at 18-18.
Cameron’s Addison Shanks hit a 3-pointer to regain the lead, but Ryesen Stiens scored inside and then Jalea Price connected on a 3-pointer. Shanks hit another 3-pointer, but Pettlon answered with a step-back 3-pointer to give Maryville the lead for good.
The Spoofhounds closed the half on a 10-0 run with Ava Dumke and Rylee Hornbuckle joining the scoring department. Seven different Spoofhounds scored in the first half to build the 33-24 lead.
“We are led by two great seniors with Rylee and Anastyn, but when the other girls around them are willing to step up and hit some of those shots, it opens up a lot of things for us,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said.
Maryville kept the pressure on in the third quarter with the first six points to build a 39-24 advantage. The teams traded 3-pointers with Pettlon and Vierthaler each answering Eme Teel 3-pointers.
The Spoofhound defense was dominant in the second half against the Dragon guards with Price and Pettlon providing much of the pressure. Pettlon capped the third quarter with back-to-back steals and layups, taking the ball to the hoop for the smart points rather than pulling up and going for the record.
“Jalea is just a tenacious defender, and she can go all game full court and is just so disruptive,” Obley said. “For her to bring that energy just lifted everyone else up around her.”
The record came in the fourth quarter as she knocked down a 3-pointer to match Sundell and give her team a 60-40 lead. After another steal and layup, she got an open look from 3-point range again and knocked it down for the 65-42 lead and her place in the record book.
“We are really proud of Anastyn,” Obley said. “She has spent a lot of time in the gym working on those threes. She is just such a great teammate. For her to get that record means a lot for our program.”
Pettlon finished with 24 points while Vierthaler also played her final game at the Hound Pound and had 12 points.
“I don’t know if it has really hit me yet that it is my last time playing her, but it is definitely crazy that we could finish and get an opportunity to play a district game at our house and get a win,” VIerthaler said. “I couldn’t ask for more to end on a positive note here. I love playing here.”
Price had 11, Stiens had nine, Alyssa Cunningham had four, Dumke had three, and Weldon and Hornbuckle each had two. Cameron was led by 17 for Teel and 11 for Shanks.
Maryville advances to the district semifinals on Thursday where the Hounds will face Class 4 No. 9 Chillicothe (22-4). The game will tip at 7:15 p.m., at Benton High School in St. Joseph.
“Just play our game, don’t hesitate to take any shots, take our shots and just work hard,” Pettlon said.