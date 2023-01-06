23-01-12 MHS Addison.jpg
Buy Now

Maryville sophomore Addison Weldon makes a pass on Thursday at Lafayette. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Things were looking bleak for the Spoofhounds as a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter evaporated into a 37-37 tie game at Lafayette with under a minute to play on Thursday night, but as they have done so many times, the two Maryville seniors made a play when their team needed it most.

Rylee Vierthaler drove towards the basket and wheeled back towards the perimeter as the defense collapsed on her. Vierthaler found Anastyn Pettlon open on the wing with 46 seconds left, and she buried her third 3-pointer of the game and first since the first quarter.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags