ST. JOSEPH, Mo. — Things were looking bleak for the Spoofhounds as a 12-point lead at the end of the third quarter evaporated into a 37-37 tie game at Lafayette with under a minute to play on Thursday night, but as they have done so many times, the two Maryville seniors made a play when their team needed it most.
Rylee Vierthaler drove towards the basket and wheeled back towards the perimeter as the defense collapsed on her. Vierthaler found Anastyn Pettlon open on the wing with 46 seconds left, and she buried her third 3-pointer of the game and first since the first quarter.
“Rylee had a good pass to me — perfect, right to the chest,” Pettlon said. “And I just let it go.”
Lafayette’s Talicia Byrd answered with a basket to pull the Irish within one, but Pettlon was fouled with 26 seconds left. She went to the line for a 1-and-1 and sank both shots.
“I just turned my brain off and just shot,” Pettlon said. “I’ve been working in the gym a lot on my free throws since our last game.”
After a miss on the other end by the Irish, Vierthaler grabbed the rebound and went back to the line for a 1-and-1 with 3.5 seconds left. Vierthaler iced the game by hitting both foul shots in the 1-and-1 situation.
“Rylee and Anastyn are definitely our senior leaders, so for them to have the ball in their hands at the end of the game — they are confident in that and we are confident in them too,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said.
The win evens the Hounds record at 5-5 and makes them 1-0 in the Midland Empire Conference after an extremely difficult non-conference slate where all but one opponent has a winning record.
“We’ve had a really tough schedule with Liberty, Grain Valley, going over to Nebraska and playing Skutt,” Obley said. “We did that intentionally because we knew the MEC was going to be such a challenge.”
It took until the late stages of the second quarter for either team to lead by more than one possession. With Maryville down 21-20, Jalea Price skipped a pass to Ava Dumke, who knocked down the go-ahead 3-pointer — and dashed the Irish’s final lead of the game.
On the next trip, Price saw her unselfishness rewarded as Vierthaler fed her this time and the sophomore point guard hit her second 3-pointer of the night.
To begin the third quarter, Lafayette hit two free throws to cut the lead to 26-23, but Maryville closed the quarter on a 9-0 with five from Pettlon, three from Vierthaler and two by Ryesen Stiens.
“We just kinda turned up our energy on defense, not allowing them the shots they want, which are threes or getting to the bucket,” Vierthaler said.
The 35-23 lead was erased with a 14-2 Irish run to open the fourth quarter before Pettlon and Vierthaler were able to hang on for the Hounds.
“I think it also shows a lot of growth from last year,” Vierthaler said. “I remember last year in this circumstance, it was close and they ended up winning.”
Vierthaler finished with 16 points while Pettlon had 15. Honor Mannings led Lafayette with 12 while Byrd had 11.
“We had a talk from Rylee Vierthaler’s dad, Brian Vierthaler, and he told us to come in with that mentality of ‘screw you, we are going to beat you,’ and I think that everyone showed up and did that tonight,” Maryville sophomore Addison Weldon said.
Maryville will be on the road next week with a Tuesday game at East Buchanan before a Thursday trip to MEC foe St. Pius X.
“The MEC is such a strong girls basketball conference, so this was a fun match — back and forth for two great teams,” Obley said. “We will probably see them again in districts."