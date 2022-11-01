22-11-03 MHSSemi Quinn3.jpg
Maryville senior Quinn Pettlon scores on a penalty kick in the district semifinal on Tuesday in Cameron. 

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

CAMERON, Mo. — It only took a half for the Spoofhounds to post a season-high in goals with 10 in the district semifinal on Tuesday.

Not only was the offense firing on all cylinders, but the defense didn’t allow a single shot from Cameron (4-14) in the half as Maryville cruised to a 10-0 mercy-rule result in the district semifinal on Tuesday evening in Cameron.

