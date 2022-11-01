CAMERON, Mo. — It only took a half for the Spoofhounds to post a season-high in goals with 10 in the district semifinal on Tuesday.
Not only was the offense firing on all cylinders, but the defense didn’t allow a single shot from Cameron (4-14) in the half as Maryville cruised to a 10-0 mercy-rule result in the district semifinal on Tuesday evening in Cameron.
“That has been our goal since we started with this program: to play soccer, and to make it nice for the people who come and watch us,” Spoofhound coach Jesus Gonzalez said.
The top-seeded Spoofhounds (12-5) will face Lutheran (Kansas City) who beat second-seeded Cristo Rey 7-6 in overtime on Tuesday. Lutheran (9-8) has played five common opponents with Maryville this season with each team beating Bishop LeBlond and St. Paul Lutheran, and each team losing to Warrensburg and Barstow. Maryville beat Sacred Heart while Lutheran lost that match.
“We still have a few details to fix movement wise, but we are going to get it tomorrow and we are going to be ready for Thursday,” Gonzalez said.
On Tuesday, it was Spoofhound senior Quinn Pettlon who set the tone from the beginning of the game. Pettlon, who so often plays the role of facilitator, took matters into his own hands less than four minutes into the match and dribbled through the Cameron defense before sliding a goal past the keeper for a 1-0 lead.
The unselfishness of the Spoofhounds was on full display on the next goal as a stellar run from All-State midfielder Kason Teale had him one-on-one with the keeper — a goal he was almost sure to finish — but Teale passed it at the last moment to Lane Hazen who was running in from the other side for a tap-in into a wide-open net.
“We were making really good passes in front of the goal and had a lot of opportunities to score,” Hazen said. “… It was really nice to pass the ball around, let everyone get touches on the ball and it just made it easier to score since they couldn’t mark everyone.”
Teale’s team-first play was rewarded just a few minutes later as he lofted a ball into the box, hoping a teammate could redirect it for a goal, but no redirect was necessary as the ball took a couple big bounces and rolled into the net for an unlikely goal.
Teale was one-on-one again a few moments later and delivered the pass for a wide-open goal again — this time to senior forward Truett Haer for a 4-0 with 27 minutes left in the half.
“We know how good (Teale) is and he wouldn’t be that good if he was selfish,” Gonzalez said. “It is really nice that he looks for the easy way rather than getting all the fame by himself.”
Maryville didn’t score again until less than 12 minutes remained in the half, but they scored quickly once they did as Cameron grew frustrated with Maryville’s ball movement and began fouling. Pettlon knocked in a penalty kick as Teale was fouled in the box on a breakaway.
“It felt great,” Pettlon said. “I really liked how we were moving the ball and creating opportunities. We just played well as a team.”
Teale connected with Hazen again for a goal at the 8:54 mark and 41 seconds later, Haer added his second goal of the match.
Teale was fouled on another breakaway and Pettlon knocked in another penalty. Pettlon added a live-action goal and then had one more on a third penalty kick with 4:05 left for what would become the 10-0 final score.
The stoic midfielder is not the Spoofhounds’ top scorer, but has always been Gonzalez’s go-to option for penalty kicks.
“Before I go up, I pick where I’m going to go and I stick with it so I don’t make an on-the-moment decision,” Pettlon said of his process. “I just try to stay calm and put it where I planned.”
Pettlon finished with five goals while Hazen and Haer each had two and Teale had one.
The district championship is set for Thursday at 6 p.m. and is a rematch of last season’s district semifinal that the Hounds won 9-1.
“I’m really excited,” Hazen said. “I’m ready to play.”