MARYVILLE, Mo. — The final sixteen seconds of Tuesday night's game at the Hound Pound were a blur even for the players on the floor for East Buchanan and Maryville.
With 26 seconds to go, East Buchanan inbounded the ball down two. Bulldog All-State player and 25-point scorer Gracie Kelsey set a screen and Maryville's Anastyn Pettlon helped on the player with over half East Buchanan’s points. That attention on Kelsey allowed sophomore Hilarry Elifits to line up a 3-pointer and she banked it in with 16 seconds left.
“I didn't really know what was happening if I'm being honest,” Dumke said with a laugh. “I was just on 33 (Kelsey) and I'm like there's a shot, and it was a bank. That was surprising.”
Maryville junior Rylee Vierthaler wasted none of the precious seconds that Maryville had left and immediately grabbed the ball and inbounded it to Pettlon. From there, Pettlon took over.
The junior point guard sped down the floor, split a double-team set by East Buchanan's Anna Kenagy and Kelsey at the top of the key, and floated a shot over the block attempt from Holly Caylor.
“'Styn just did what 'Styn does,” Dumke said. “She'll just take it down and make it look easy. It was kinda anti-climatic because she did it so fast. She didn't really need our help, she just kinda did it herself.”
The ball fell through the net with seven seconds left and East Buchanan attempted its own game-winning sprint down the floor, but Vierthaler tipped away a pass with a second left and Maryville was able to celebrate.
For Maryville, the win is also a confidence boost this season for a young team which has struggled to close out games lately. The Spoofhounds have lost late leads in each of its last two games against Lafayette and St. Pius X.
“So big, so important for those girls,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “This is the second game in a row we've had a banked three go in the last seconds of the game. So for them to grow and learn from the St. Pius three to find a way to win tonight was big for us.”
Tuesday's game was tight throughout and Maryville played short-handed for much of it with Vierthaler battling foul trouble.
“It completely changes the game,” Pettlon said on playing without Vierthaler. “... Having her out is pretty difficult, but we had a lot of people step up this game.”
Maryville took a 7-2 lead early on a 3-pointer from freshman Jalea Price off an assist by Dumke.
East Buchanan answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Elifrits and pulled within 9-8.
A buzzer-beater — and a sign of things to come — from Pettlon ended the quarter and gave Maryville a 17-13 lead. The Bulldogs responded quickly and Kelsey scored to cap a 6-0 run and put her team up 19-17.
The teams traded the lead for much of the second quarter until Vierthaler scored on an and-1 play to go up by four. With another sign of things to come, Kelsey banked in a 3-pointer to cut the margin to one.
“We knew it was going to be a battle,” Obley said. “East Buchanan is a well-coached team. They have a really good player in (Kelsey). We were expecting it to be a battle and I was proud of the way we responded.”
Pettlon answered with her only 3-pointer of the night, but Kelsey capped the scoring with a basket to make the Spoofhound lead 31-29 at the break.
Kelsey started the half strongly again with four quick points from Kelsey to retake the lead at 33-31. Price got a steal and a layup to tie the game, but on the next trip, Vierthaler picked up her fourth foul and had to go to the bench.
“Rylee (leaves) some pretty big shoes to fill,” Dumke said. “She can kinda do everything and nobody can really defend that post like she can.”
With Vierthaler battling fouls, Dumke had the assignment of guarding Kelsey and despite her 25 points, Dumke played strong defense.
“So much heart, just all heart,” Obley said. “She gives everything she has to the moment that she's in.”
The teams traded scores the rest of the third quarter and the fourth period began with a 39-39 score.
Maryville began the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run as Ryesen Stiens connected on an assist from Vierthaler and Pettlon scored back-to-back buckets to grow the lead to 45-39.
The lead was still at six points when Kelsey scored an old-fashioned 3-point play with 3:01 left to cut the margin to 47-44. Vierthaler attacked the closeout on the other end and scored to get the margin back to five.
Kelsey answered with a 3-pointer to cut it to two points and set up Elifits and Pettlon's heroics to close it out.
Pettlon finished with 24 points while Vierthaler had 10, Price had seven and Dumke had five. Kelsey's 25 points led all scorers and Elifits added 12 on four 3-pointers.
“Having Rylee out of the game most of the time, I just had to step up and drive to the basket,” Pettlon said. “And that is what I did. My teammates did a great job of moving the ball around, cutting and spacing.”
Maryville gets back into MEC play on Thursday with a trip to Bishop LeBlond.
St. Pius X 54, Maryville 49; OT
The Warriors topped the Spoofhounds last Wednesday 54-49 in overtime at the Hound Pound.
Vierthaler had 30 points to lead Maryville while Pettlon had seven and Price had five.