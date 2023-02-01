22-12-22 MHS Styn.jpg
Maryville senior Anastyn Pettlon high-fives coach Kelly Obley prior to a game earlier this season against Grain Valley in Kansas City.

 JON DYKSTRA/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo — The Spoofhound-to-Bearcat football Townie tradition is well-documented, but Maryville senior Anastyn Pettlon is set to represent the Townies with Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball next season.

“It means a lot,” Pettlon said. “I’ve always wanted to play college basketball — especially at Northwest. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to play at Northwest, so just committing there is really exciting.”

