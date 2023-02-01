MARYVILLE, Mo — The Spoofhound-to-Bearcat football Townie tradition is well-documented, but Maryville senior Anastyn Pettlon is set to represent the Townies with Northwest Missouri State women’s basketball next season.
“It means a lot,” Pettlon said. “I’ve always wanted to play college basketball — especially at Northwest. Ever since I was a kid, I’ve wanted to play at Northwest, so just committing there is really exciting.”
The Spoofhound point guard announced her commitment to the Bearcats on Saturday.
In addition to playing basketball at Northwest, Pettlon is excited to pursue a degree from the art department at Northwest.
“They have a great art program and art was one of the biggest things for me with choosing a school,” Pettlon said. “I love art. I have two art classes here (in high school) and it is basically all I do outside of basketball.”
This season, Pettlon is averaging 13.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Pettlon has never finished a season with a losing record as a Spoofhound and has seen her role on the team evolve over the years, going from a spot-up shooter in the Serena Sundell-centric offense before Sundell went to Kansas State, to being the team’s floor general the last two seasons.
“One of the best things about Anastyn is her work ethic,” Maryville coach Kelly Obley said. “She is a great defender and the way that she is able to handle the ball under pressure is really important for us.”
As a spot-up shooter as a sophomore with Sundell, Pettlon was a 41.6 percent 3-point shooter — 57-for-137.
Obley is excited that Pettlon will be just down the road for her and her team to watch. The team follows Sundell at Kansas State closely and will do the same with Rylee Vierthaler as she goes to Central Missouri next season, but being able to just go down the street to Bearcat Arena to watch one of their own is a unique opportunity.
“I think that it is going to be great having her close,” Obley said. “Any time they have a game that we are free, we are definitely going to take the girls up there to support her. And we are really looking forward to when UCM comes to town and taking the team up to watch her and Rylee play on opposite sides for once.”
Pettlon has been playing basketball alongside Vierthaler for as long as she can remember, so becoming MIAA rivals next season will be a new dynamic.
“I’ve been playing with Rylee forever, so it’ll be a really interesting game and I am excited for it,” Pettlon said.
Pettlon still has five regular-season games and a playoff run to make with the Spoofhounds, but she is looking forward to making the journey up Munn Avenue next year.
“It is just a great school,” Pettlon said. “The girls there are so nice. I went to one of their camps and they are all so nice. And the coach, I just feel like I fit in with them.”