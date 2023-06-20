AP
Maryville graduates Adam Patton and Spencer Scott celebrate their decision to attend Northwest Missouri State last month at the Spoofhounds' 'Decision Day.'

 SKYE POURNAZARI/THE FORUM

MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound catcher Adam Patton has played a lot of baseball in his career. One of the best games of that career came in the final win of Maryville’s season with seven 3-hit innings a 4-2 district championship win over Savannah.

Patton wasn’t ready to be done on the diamond though, and on Monday, he committed to play college baseball at Northwest Missouri State.

