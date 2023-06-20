MARYVILLE, Mo. — Spoofhound catcher Adam Patton has played a lot of baseball in his career. One of the best games of that career came in the final win of Maryville’s season with seven 3-hit innings a 4-2 district championship win over Savannah.
Patton wasn’t ready to be done on the diamond though, and on Monday, he committed to play college baseball at Northwest Missouri State.
“It means a ton to me,” Patton said. “It is everything I’ve always wanted to do. Ever since I was little, it has been the goal to play baseball at the highest level and to play at the next level after high school. I’ve just been working for, I don’t even know, the last 12 or 13 years to make this happen. It is amazing that it actually did.”
As a senior, Patton hit .389 with a .505 on-base percentage for the Spoofhounds. One of the best defensive catchers in the area, he had 12 doubles and two homers with 28 RBI and earned First Team All-MEC status.
Patton says the familiarity he had with Northwest coaches Darin Loe and Mike Creason helped make his decision to join the Bearcats an easy one.
“I’ve known Coach Loe my whole life and then Coach Creason for the past couple years,” Patton said. “It is great for me because I know them and hopefully, they will push me to be better.”
He was already set to attend Northwest and major in Recreation/Sport Management.
“Being able to play baseball here as well is just the cherry on top for me,” Patton said. “I’ve wanted to go here for the past year and now, getting to play baseball here is amazing. It is fulfilling a dream that I’ve had since I was little and being able to do it in my hometown.”