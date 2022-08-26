By Platte Valley softball standards, last season was a down year. The team was replacing the core of the Class 1 state runner-up squad the year before and only managed a share of the conference championship and a 15-10 record against a schedule that included a lot of larger schools.
By the standards of almost anyone in the state, that is a very successful season, but Platte Valley is a program which has never had a losing record in its history so a district semifinal loss is something that has fueled the team all offseason.
“Since last year, me and Sarah (Langford) talked about it and there is no way we are letting that happen again,” Platte Valley senior Tejay Freemyer said. “That was very disappointing.”
Last year, the team broke in a trio of new pitchers after the graduations of Jessica Miller and Sydnee Deen. Freemyer, Delaney Wolf and Maleeah Bliley stepped into the pitching circle for Platte Valley.
“We are going share it again,” Platte Valley coach Shelly Deen said. “I like to have more than one pitcher because we play the big tournaments and you have to have more than one pitcher.”
Freemyer eventually became the team’s primary pitcher and was very consistent.
Freemyer returns for her senior season hoping to take what she learned and use it towards making further strides this season.
“I am very, very, very excited actually, I just want to live it up and get everything out of it that I can,” Freemyer said.
Wolf struggled with command at times last season, but spent much of the summer playing with her teammates for the Northwest Force and the junior is poised for a bounce-back season.
Bliley got a taste of pitching last season, but the sophomore is capable of playing all over the diamond and will likely do that this season.
Another Platte Valley player who has shown her versatility is senior Sarah Langford who caught and played on the left side of the infield last season.
“I think it is important that everyone knows every position, so if someone does get hurt, anyone can step in,” Langford said.
Another member of the infield will be junior Brylie Angle. Angle will be one of the key hitters in the middle of Platte Valley’s lineup as a 3-year starter.
Everyone may have to have a slightly bigger role with All-State junior Maggie Collins slated to miss the first portion of the season with a wrist injury suffered in practice. Collins was the team’s catcher as a freshman and split her sophomore season between catcher and shortstop. Her timeline to return to the field is unclear at this point.
Senior Kayley Hauber returns for her third year as a starting outfielder. Her speed is a weapon both offensively and defensively.
“I feel like we are going to be pretty strong defensively, we all work really hard,” Hauber said.
Seniors Aubrey Mattson and Madelyn Swinford are also likely to play bigger roles in their last season with the program.
The junior class will also offer reinforcements with Kali Redden returning as a starter and Christina Turpin looking at taking on a bigger role this season.
Platte Valley begins the season with a test against larger schools in the Cameron Tournament on Saturday. Their first home game isn’t until September 6 and a matchup with the team they shared to conference title with last season — Northeast Nodaway.
“Our first goal every year is to win conference, so start there and hopefully just keep going,” Freemyer said.