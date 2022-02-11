MARYVILLE, Mo. — Maryville seniors Cleo Johnson and Blake Casteel checked off major goals on Friday morning as each signed to continue their athletic and academic careers at the college level.
Casteel signed with Benedictine College football where he will be a defensive end for former Northwest Missouri State Bearcat Joel Osborn's program.
“Definitely the coaching staff,” Casteel said of the factors that made him choose to become a Raven. “I felt very appreciated and welcomed from all of them. And obviously the university itself — it is a great place to go to school.”
Johnson is heading to Wayne State College in Nebraska. She chose the Wildcats over Rockhurst and Central Missouri.
“I definitely wanted to go somewhere far away, because I just wanted something new and exciting,” Johnson said. “I've always wanted to go to a D-2 school and this was just a good opportunity for me. I loved talking to the coach.”
On Johnson's visit to the school, she was impressed with the college and facilities.
“They have a really nice turf field and a big stadium,” Johnson said. “It is a small college. That is what I wanted so I'd be able to talk to my teachers so they'd know when I'd be gone for soccer games and not fall behind.”
Johnson's career as a Spoofhound hasn't been a traditional journey. As a freshman, her season was cut short after three weeks with an ankle injury. Her sophomore season was taken away because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I feel like I didn't really have much of a high-school soccer career, but I definitely kept going with club (soccer) all the time no matter what,” Johnson said.
She was finally able to be on the field full time as a junior and capitalized with a Second Team All-State selection as a midfielder.
With much of the core returning from last season's 17-4 district champions, Johnson is eyeing a big senior season with the Spoofhounds. Last season, Maryville was within one game of the first state semifinal appearance in program history.
The Spoofhound soccer season begins on March 22 with a game at Savannah. The first home match is March 24 against Ewing Marion Kauffman.
“It is going to be such a fun season,” Johnson said. “I feel like we can go to state.”