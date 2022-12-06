Amber Owens' path to Northwest Missouri State was a unique one as she found her way to Maryville from Lincoln, England, by way of Mount Olive, North Carolina.
Her cross-country career in Maryville eventually found its way to All-American status at the NCAA Division-II National Championships in University Place, Washington, last Friday.
“Let’s take this back a couple years to when she first transferred here,” Northwest coach Wick Cunningham said. “The reason she was able to execute on race day is because for 120 consecutive weeks, she was going to bed on time, she was watching what she ate, she was getting the miles in, she was doing the right stuff — not just this season, but for 120 weeks in a row since she’s been here.”
Owens attacked the muddy course early as Cunningham had developed a race plan that determined if she could get into the top-20 early on, she would be sitting in an excellent position to hang onto All-American honors, which go to the top-40 runners in 263-person race. At the 2.4 kilometer mark, Owens was in 21st.
“I analyzed results from the last five or six national meets,” Cunningham said. “I went back and looked at those meets that were actually muddy and wet like we were going to experience and looked at where do you need to be if you want to be an All-American and when do you need to be there? … Our plan was to put ourselves up front, about 20th was the goal, and she did. I’m like, if you get through the first two kilometers in about 20th place, the chances of you being an All-American are like 88 percent. I feel good about those odds.”
The fifth-year senior was able to battle through the conditions and earn that 28th-place finish with 21:12.2 in the 6-kilometer race.
“She was excited about the mud,” Cunningham said. “This reminds her of running back home a little bit which is awesome.”
Owens becomes just the third cross-country All-American in Northwest history, joining the 1997 duo of Lindsey Borgstadt and Kathy Kearns.
“I really wasn’t sure I’d be able to finish 28th, but I just thought if I go out really hard and just hang on for the rest of the race then I should be fine,” Owens said.
The Bearcats finished 24th as a team. Senior Caroline Cunningham finished 89th overall with a 21:57.1 and capped a decorated cross-country career that finished with her as the MIAA champion and school-record holder in the 6K.
Owens credits Caroline Cunningham with helping her transition into the program as the two seniors on this season’s team.
“It has been really nice to do it with Caroline because we were both the same age coming in,” Owens said. “Even when I came in as a transfer, we both had similar times so we’ve always run together or at least run close to each other. She has been really helpful with easy runs and for workouts.”
Wick Cunningham is proud of the legacy the two veterans have left for the younger athletes — many who got to compete at the National Championships as well.
“Having a couple solid rocks on the team was just an enormous thing,” Wick Cunningham said. “… They are two great role models and examples for the younger crew to build from. Yeah, we are going to miss them next year, but they’ve done such a great job leading by example that I feel confident that a couple other young ladies, some juniors on the team Kaylee Harp, Tori Castle and Alyna Thibault are starting to step into that role.”
Freshman Lydia McGlocklin was 190th overall while sophomore Alyna Thibault was 198th, sophomore Kaylee Harp was 202nd, freshman Cora Blue was 222nd and sophomore Tori Castle was 250th.
“As we move forward, this is something that we can really build off of for the future,” Wick Cunningham said. “It's like, alright, we’ve been there before, we know what it is like.”
The Bearcat runners don’t have much of an offseason as indoor track and field starts with the Mel Tjeerdsma Classic at the Hughes Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday. Owens will take this meet off following her big cross-country weekend, but is excited for the new season.
“It is a very quick turnaround, so in some ways, you really do have to get in the right mindset for the next season,” Owens said. “But I’m really excited to start indoor season. I definitely have big goals.”