The Northwest Missouri State women's cross-country team runs at the NCAA Division-II National Championships last Friday in University Place, Washington. 

 BEARCAT ATHLETICS

Amber Owens' path to Northwest Missouri State was a unique one as she found her way to Maryville from Lincoln, England, by way of Mount Olive, North Carolina.

Her cross-country career in Maryville eventually found its way to All-American status at the NCAA Division-II National Championships in University Place, Washington, last Friday.

The Northwest Missouri State senior Amber Owens runs at the NCAA Division-II National Championships last Friday in University Place, Washington. 
The Northwest Missouri State women's cross-country team took 24th at the NCAA Division-II National Championships last Friday in University Place, Washington. 
