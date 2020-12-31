I was prepared to write this column about the benefits of scheduling tough teams during the non-conference season for basketball and how if you challenge yourself, you gain valuable experience and there are no consequences if you lose because people appreciate a tough schedule.
My note for my plan to write this was ‘Scheduling elite Class 1 teams: a win-win.’
Then the initial Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll came out this week.
The most prominent example of that tough scheduling was Maryville’s girls, a Class 4 team with state aspirations, playing a Class 1 powerhouse with Platte Valley. Platte Valley won a close game in a display of some of the best basketball that will be played anywhere in the state this season.
I figured that would cost Maryville any chance of being a top-3 team in the initial rankings, but instead they were shut out all together. They didn’t even receive any votes.
Meanwhile, Chillicothe — who finished fifth in the Savannah Tournament, the same tournament Maryville won in dominant fashion — was ranked ninth. Cameron also received votes and Maryville, who returns its top 4 scorers including the state’s best player, beat them by double figures in both games last year.
I don’t know enough about the other teams in the top-10 to poke holes in their resumes, but obviously the voters in this poll don’t know much either about the state as a whole.
Luckily for Maryville, these polls aren’t worth the paper they are printed on. You can find them printed on page C3 in this week’s Forum though if you are curious.
Every team will qualify for the district tournament and then its just a matter of proving yourself through winning and advancing.
When it comes to that time of year, playing games which aren’t 60-point beatdowns come in really handy.
For a Class 4 team like Maryville, they get to go against ball-pressure from elite defenders like Platte Valley’s Malia Collins, Paige West and Stephanie Turpin, unlike any they will face in the MEC. So when the playoffs come, they can’t be surprised.
The Maryville boys faced Tony Osburn and the Mound City Panthers. Osburn will likely be the best scorer that the Hounds see all season, and going against him was good for the team to learn how to defend players like that.
For Class 1 teams, the perks are obvious. Mound City was going to beat most teams they play by 40 this season and playing a four-quarter game was good for the Panthers’ maturation. Platte Valley’s girls are the same way, and coach Tyler Pedersen has been playing his starters for less than a half in many games, so facing a team like Maryville is great for his team.
Before Sunday and seeing those rankings, I thought that everyone felt the same way that I did. We want to see the best teams from every class challenge each other and see who is actually the best.
Those polls tell a different story. It appears that going 10-0 with 10 games against KC East is of more value to voters than playing 10 top-10 teams in the state and going 9-1.
That is disappointing because I can go to MSHSAA and look up who the undefeated teams are, but people look to polls to provide a little context.
Hopefully the polling gets better throughout the season and people bother to do a little research.
Regardless, this will all be sorted out in the postseason, because as Spoofhound football coach Matt Webb is fond of saying: Nowhere in the MSHSAA rule book does it say you have to be undefeated to win a state championship.
This is going to be a fun season, and it is only just getting going.