MARYVILLE, Mo. — Savannah and Maryville have been the top two teams in the Midland Empire Conference and the district all season Friday’s Class 1, District 16 Tournament didn’t change that as the two teams each will send three players to sectionals.
The district’s top-3 singles players and top-4 doubles teams belonged to the two schools.
Savannah sophomore Cole Horton and the doubles team of Evan Heftye and Matt Collier move on to next Friday’s sectionals in Odessa as the district champions.
Maryville senior Carson Kempf and the sophomore pairing of Jaxson Staples and Kason Teale finished as district runner-ups and will advance to sectionals to play for a spot at state.
“We are definitely excited,” Teale said.
Kempf had to battle for his spot at state. In the opening round, he lost his first set 6-2 to LeBlond’s Andrew Saulan. Kempf rallied for a 6-2 win in the second and 10-6 in the tiebreaker.
He punched his ticket to the next week with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Savannah’s Connor Herbert, who ended up taking third.
“Last year, it was disappointing with Mitchell (Meyers in doubles) not to make it,” Kempf said of sectionals. “And we lost a year with COVID. I feel like I’m due, finally.”
In the finals, Kempf faced top seed and returning fourth-place state finisher Horton. Horton was able to pick up a 6-1, 6-1 victory over the Maryville senior.
“I think it will definitely help me later on,” Kempf said of playing Horton. “Being able to play as fast-paced as him — I just try to get better while I’m playing him.”
In doubles, Teale and DiStefano started faster in their first match with a 6-0, 6-1 win over a LeBlond pairing. The semifinal presented a tougher challenge with Savannah’s Reid Courtney and Noah Gould.
Courtney and Gould jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first set, but Teale and Staples rallied to win that set 6-4. The second set remained close, but the Spoofhounds prevailed for a 6-3 win to sweep the match.
“Staying your own head and not letting anyone else impact what you are doing to the court is the main thing,” Staples said. “You just gotta play your game no matter what anyone else is doing.”
That sent Teale and Staples to the finals against top-seeded Collier and Heftye. With their sectional spot secured and a previously-scheduled club soccer tournament game on Friday night in Wichita, Teale and Staples forfeited the district championship match to Collier and Heftye.
“Making it past districts was a big goal for us, just wanting to make it farther,” Staples said.
Senior James DiStefano and freshman George Groumoutis fell one place short of sectionals, taking third. The Spoofhound duo won its first match before falling to Collier and Heftye in the semifinals. They bounced back to beat Courtney and Gould in the third-place match.
DiStefano wraps up his tournament career for the Spoofhounds after being a varsity starter the past two seasons.
“I will miss him dearly because he is a wonderful person and wonderful player,” Maryville coach Nicole McGinness said.
Groumoutis will be looked to as a leader on next year’s Spoofhounds along with Teale and Staples.
“He has improved so much,” McGinness said. “I was watching him at one of our practices and I was just in awe that he has just taken off and done so well. … I think there’s going to be great things for him in the next couple years.”
Junior Colby Bowles capped his Spoofhound season by winning his first-round match over Lafayette’s Jack Wing, but falling in the quarterfinals to Horton.
Before sectionals Friday, Maryville will be the two seed in team districts next week. The Hounds (11-3) will host Bishop LeBlond on Monday at 4 p.m. If they beat the Eagles, it would likely mean a trip to Savannah for the district championship on Tuesday against the only team to beat Maryville this year.
Benton Tournament
Maryville took second in the Benton Tournament, topping Savannah’s JV 5-0 and Trenton 3-2 before losing 5-0 to Savannah.