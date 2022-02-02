MARYVILLE, Mo. — The Bearcats signed 35 players on Wednesday morning to make up their 2022 recruiting class.
One of the positions with the most new players entering the program is wide receiver where the Bearcats lose all three starters from last season with Kaden Davis, Alec Tatum and Imoni Donadelle.
“It is important and we are still looking,” Northwest coach Rich Wright said. “We aren’t tapped out, so we are still going to go through the spring, evaluate, look at portal guys, look at guys that we feel can make a more immediate impact in the program. We will continue to do that through the spring.”
One of the incoming pass catchers is a familiar name for sports fans in Maryville as 2020 Maryville High School graduate Tate Oglesby. The 3-time all-state selection for the Spoofhounds chose to pursue basketball immediately out of high school at Emporia State and then North Central Missouri College.
“We recruited Tate out of high school,” Wright said. “Really saw him as being able to play either side of the ball. He really wasn’t sure what he wanted to do, so he wanted to go the basketball route, went to Emporia, things didn’t work out there, so he ended up coming back to campus and wanted to test out and try out. We did that for him. He is going to play receiver in the spring.”
Now he returns to Maryville with a group of three transfer receivers and five high-school players.
The Bearcats also brought in eight high-school defensive backs, five high-school defensive linemen, five high-school offensive linemen, two high-school running backs, two high-school linebackers, a high-school quarterback, a high-school tight end, a high-school long snapper, a transfer offensive lineman and a transfer kicker.
The following is the entire Bearcat recruiting class with Wright’s thoughts on select players.
High School Class
Defensive Backs
Amiir Austin, 5’10”, 180; Riverview, Fla./Newsome
Wright’s Take: “The thing that jumps off at you right away is his cover skills. He is real fluid with his hips. ... A lot of talent.”
Will Bushman, 6’0”, 170; Weatherby Lake, Mo./Park Hill
Wright’s Take: “He is a real physical kid. He played down in the box for them.”
Hayden Essex, 5’11”, 180; Olathe, Kan./Blue Valley
Wright’s Take: “Kyle Zimmerman came from that high school. We’ve had a good tradition with those kids. ... He has great feet. He is explosive. ... He checks all the boxes.”
Kalyb Evans, 5’10”, 180; Daytona Beach, Fla./Mainland
Wright’s Take: “This kid’s highlight film is like, ‘Wow.’ ... He will absolutely blow you up and I like guys in the secondary that will do that for us. ... He is a kid that could potentially play for us early.”
Chris Lewis, 6’1”, 190, Daytona Beach, Fla./Seabreeze
Wright’s Take: “Chris has played both sides of the football, but we are going to look at him at defensive back. ... He can play either. He can play corner and safety which creates some versatility for us.”
Patrick Martin, 5’11”, 170; Independence, Mo./Truman
Wright’s Take: “Plays for former Bearcat Charlie Pugh and is the brother Marcus Martin, former (Bearcat) player. High upside, good length and athleticism. Did everything for Truman on the football field.”
Cade Stacy, 6’2”, 179; Tulsa, Okla./Jenks
Wright’s Take: “He was The Oklahoman Defensive MVP in the state. He is a really good cover corner. ... This is a kid that should be able to play early for us we hope.”
Cooper Whitley, 5’11”, 167; Olathe, Kan./Olathe South
Defensive Line
Gavin Bell, 6’6”, 263; El Dorado, Kan./El Dorado
Wright’s Take: “Out of high school, the best defensive lineman that we signed is a kid out of Kansas by the name of Gavin Bell. ... He is a big, physical kid that I think is going to be a heck of a football player for us.”
Tru Melby, 6’9”, 212; Woodbine, Iowa/Logan-Magnolia
Wright’s Take: “Tru is one of those frames that we are going to fill out and see where it fits.”
Nick Miller, 6’2”, 193; Silver City, Iowa/Lewis Central
Wright’s Take: “He is super talented. He has great twitch off the ball. He was absolutely their disrupter on the defensive side. ... He plays with such a motor. He flies around. He has great bend, changes direction well. He has all the athletic boxes ticked.”
Chance Symons, 6’4”, 238; Mitchell, Neb./Scottsbluff
Wright’s Take: “Had a little bit of background on him from Dave Tollefson. Dave actually coached in an all-star game that Chance was a part of. He told me some good things about the kid. He just plays with a relentless motor.”
Trevion Traylor, 6’0”, 254; Russellville, Ark./Russellville
Wright’s Take: “This kid is a heck of an athlete. ... He is strong. He is bigger than, but reminds me a little bit of Elijah Green. He can get up underneath people and move people.”
Linebackers
David Jacquez, 5’11”, 189; Independence, Mo./Fort Osage
Wright’s Take: “Good athlete. Impressed coach with testing when on campus. Physical on Tape. Good program.”
Cody Simoncic, 6’2”, 196; Smithville, Mo./Smithville
Wright’s Take: “He has size. He has strength. He’ll knock the heck out of you. Just a real solid football player ... This kid fit the bill. He was our top guy and we were able to get him.”
Long Snapper
Will Berendzen; 5’11”, 180; Jefferson City, Mo./Jefferson City
Wright’s Take: “He is a kid that has got a great chance to win a state championship in wrestling. ... That is one of those positions that you don’t notice until you notice, if you know what I’m saying. ... I like his toughness.”
Offensive Line
Preston Mehl, 6’3”, 277; Blue Springs, Mo./Blue Springs
Harrison Merriman, 6’5”, 307; Monett, Mo./Monett
Wright’s Take: “He just obliterates people when he blocks them. He is big. He is physical. He plays with a nasty. I think he is going to be a really good player here.”
Logan Nelson, 6’4”, 240; Orlando, Fla./Boone
Wright’s Take: “We don’t take out-of-state guys or out-of-region is a better way to describe it, typically for the offensive and defensive line. So a guy has to be special for us to take him. This guy checked the box. ... We are looking for some big-time upside from Logan.”
Zach Sherwood, 6’3”, 270; Kansas City, Mo./Staley
Trevor Taylor, 6’1”, 290; Lee’s Summit, Mo./Lee’s Summit North
Quarterback
Henry Martin, 6’1”, 180; Leawood, Kan./Blue Valley North
Wright’s Take: “I think in any other year other than 2022, he probably has the opportunity to play up. Everybody in the city raves about that kid. I can tell you, on film, the thing that is so impressive when I watch him is that he will throw a ball 50 yards downfield and act like he is doing nothing. The ball explodes out of his arm. He is real natural with it.”
Running Backs
Jay Harris, 6’2”, 192; Wentzville, Mo./Timberland
Wright’s Take: “Jay is more of a big, physical, down-hill style runner. He has great feet. He is faster than you think, but he is 6’2 195 pounds — when he walks in the room, he looks like a college football player.”
Eric Richardson, 6’1”, 170; Saint Robert, Mo./Waynesville
Wright’s Take: “He is more of the speed guy. He is bigger than Jamar (Moya), but kinda that type of skill set. Really explosive, really fast and can really do a lot of different things.”
Tight End
Andrew Waltke, 6’5”, 206; Bennet, Neb. / Palmyra
Wright’s Take: “Andrew is from an 8-man school in Nebraska. You would be amazed — I get probably a dozen or more coaches a year that are worried about having to make a transition to an 8-man program and their parents are losing their minds because ‘we have to transfer out of here because we aren’t going to get looked at by colleges and stuff like that. I can’t speak for anyone else, but I’ll going to tell you, historically, we’ve made a lot of hay with 8-man kids. Gosh darn, the (MIAA) Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 was an 8-man guy. Our starting linebacker is an 8-man guy. We will come find you. ... Go ahead and shy away from the 8-man schools, cause we will collect a lot of those guys — trust me.”
Wide Receivers
Jordan Alexander, 6’1”, 170; Richmond, Mo./Richmond
Zach Atkins, 6’3”, 195; Olathe, Kan./Blue Valley Southwest
Wright’s Take: “Really good route runner, great body control, good hands. ... A kid that was selected to the Shrine Bowl this year. He is going to be a really solid receiver for us and a great student too.”
Clayshaun Davis, 6’1”, 167; Blackjack, Mo./Hazelwood Central
Duke Timmons, 6’3”, 173; Ellenton, Fla./Palmetto
Wright’s Take: “Duke is a dynamic, explosive player. His dad is a football coach down there. ... He has got great catch radius. He is really good in space. He looks really smooth.”
Jake Weber, 5’10”, 180; Williamsburg, Iowa/Williamsburg
Transfer Class
Kicker
Noah Guastella, 6’0” 165; San Pedro, Calif./Mary Star of the Sea/El Camino CC
Wright’s Take: “He was very accurate as a kicker in junior college. Nobody is turning over to anybody. There is going to be a competition, but I felt like, based on what I’d seen in the fall, I at least had to create a competition at that position. It is no different than any other position on the team.”
Offensive Line
Andrew Theobald, 6’6”, 310; Boise, Idaho/Boise HS/Tusculum Univ.
Wright’s Take: “He is an immediate impact type of guy, particularly protecting the blindside of the quarterback. I think that is important.”
Wide Receivers
Dominic Myers, 5’7”, 160; Independence, Mo./Fort Osage/Sierra College
Tate Oglesby, 6’1”, 175; Maryville, Mo./Maryville/Emporia State
Wright’s Take: “He was obviously a really good high school player at Maryville High.”
Tyson Priddy, 5’9”, 180; DeSoto, Kan./DeSoto/Kansas State