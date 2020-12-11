HOPKINS, Mo. – It’s not about how you start, but how you finish. That couldn’t have rung truer for the North Nodaway Mustangs on Thursday night against the Bedford Bulldogs. The Mustangs held an 8-point halftime lead that they followed up with a 5-point second half that led to a 41-32 loss to the Bulldogs.
“When we execute well, we’re going to be a problem,” North Nodaway coach Michael Trautz said. “We’ve just got to figure out the bumpy spaces in between.”
Freshman Aydan Blackford at times has made the transition to high school basketball seem easy and that was the case early on in Thursday’s game. The freshman scored six points in the first quarter, helping the Mustangs to a 12-4 advantage headed into the second quarter.
The Bulldogs cut the lead to seven early on in the second, but Blackford responded with a 3-pointer to give North Nodaway its biggest lead of the game. Bedford cut the lead to four with an 8-2 run, but Blackford helped keep them at bay with 5-straight points to extend the lead back out to 10.
“I knew he was going to be good coming in. He’s a very, very talented young player,” Trautz said.
The Mustangs held the lead after a late run by the Bulldogs cut the lead to six. Senior Jordan Jenkins' basket with three seconds left in the half gave North Nodaway a 27-19 halftime lead.
Offensively, the two teams have had success this season. The Mustangs averaging 47 points per game, and Bedford averaged 53 points per game before Thursday night. But the second half belonged to the two defenses.
The first points of the third quarter came from the Bulldogs at the 5:51 mark. For North Nodaway, it was Andrew Blackford who scored their first points of the half with two free throws at the 3:25 mark of the third quarter.
Bedford’s Owen Lucas brought the Bulldogs back with two 3-pointers and eight total points in the third quarter. Lucas’ three with a minute left in the quarter gave Bedford its first lead of the game at 33-31.
The fourth quarter belonged to the Bulldogs’ Silas Walston who scored six of the Bulldogs’ eight points. The Bedford big man was too much for the Mustangs to handle in the post.
“We haven’t had a true post here in a very long time and that’s one of the things we work on in practice,” Trautz said. “We’re just waiting for it to translate to a game. We have trouble finding the post, but hopefully we can improve on that as the season moves along.”
Aydan Blackford’s free throw with 19 seconds left in the game was the only point scored for North Nodaway in the quarter. Blackford led the team with 15 points.
“I noticed when we were winning, we were really moving the ball as a team,” Trautz said. “When we started to struggle, we really started to isolate a little more. We have to remember that we win as a team, and we lose as individuals.
“We put in a new offense this week after our last ones weren’t working really well. We were executing it really well, but they made an adjustment, a really good coaching adjustment and they came out of halftime and that offense didn’t work.”
North Nodaway’s next game comes on Dec. 15 against the Nodaway Holt Trojans.
“I think when we play well, we can beat anyone,” Trautz said. “But when we play poorly, we can lose to anyone. We’re kind of trick-or-treat, we struggle when we struggle, but when we’re playing well I think we’re one of the best teams around.”