Magz

Maggie Collins hugs Bobby the Bearcat in 2008 at Bearcat Stadium. Last week, Collins committed to play basketball for Northwest Missouri State. 

 SUBMITTED

CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Maggie Collins is not unlike many kids in this part of the state. She grew up rooting for Northwest Missouri State sports.

That love for the Bearcats was passed down from her mom, Mary (Henry) Collins, who can be found, and certainly heard, in the front row at Bearcat Stadium during Saturdays in the fall.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags