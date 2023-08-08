CONCEPTION JCT., Mo. — Maggie Collins is not unlike many kids in this part of the state. She grew up rooting for Northwest Missouri State sports.
That love for the Bearcats was passed down from her mom, Mary (Henry) Collins, who can be found, and certainly heard, in the front row at Bearcat Stadium during Saturdays in the fall.
She also passed down a love for basketball. Mary starred for Jefferson High School in Conception Junction then played for Northwest Missouri State from 1991-1995.
“I am extremely proud of Maggie,” Mary Collins said. “She is very independent. She is a very hard worker and I feel like all along she knew what she wanted to do and I think she has worked hard to make it happen.
“The Bearcat family has always meant so much to us. Even taking the kids to all the football games and sitting in the front row at the football games. We are Bearcats through and through.”
Like her mother, Maggie Collins played her high school basketball home games in the same the same building at Jefferson — representing the Platte Valley co-op. She will also play her college basketball for the same team as she committed to Northwest Missouri State last week.
“Obviously, it means the world to me,” Maggie Collins said. “I’ve grown up in this area. I’ve watched them my whole life. My mom played there.
“That is another thing that is just awesome about this whole process. That wasn’t part of the plan — I never really even thought about that. But the fact that we had the same end result is pretty cool.”
For the rising senior, there were other options, but she says it was always a dream to play for the Bearcats.
“It is just crazy that I was the one sitting in those stands all those years, and now, I’m hopefully going to be the one out on the court while other little girls are watching me,” Collins said. “And maybe, they are growing that same dream. That is just awesome.”
Despite her connections with the program and university, Mary made it a point to take a step back during Maggie’s visit to Northwest and allow Maggie and her father Dan Collins to experience the school.
“I purposefully kinda stayed in the office,” Mary Collins said. “I met them a couple times throughout the day, but I let Dan and Maggie go on that recruiting visit. I didn’t want to sway them or influence them. I wanted them to see it for themselves.”
After that, Collins was sold and made her commitment official last week before the start of softball practice as she prepares for one more season in a Platte Valley jersey.
On the basketball court, Collins has been the driving force for two state championships and has been selected as a First-Team All-State player all three years of her career.
“The network of coaches are amazing here at Platte Valley,” Collins said. “They really push us to be be our best even maybe when we don’t want to our best that day. They are always going to make us play our hardest. They senior leaders that we have had on our teams and just very single one of my teammates, we are always pushing each other to do what we know we can do.”
As a freshman, Collins helped an older group of the Platte Valley players and emerged as the team’s leading scorer and rebounder for an undefeated season.
As a sophomore, Collins had a slightly new group around her, but the team was able to repeat as state champions. Last season, Platte Valley took third at state while Collins averaged 16 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game.
“She has got a work ethic that is second to none,” Platte Valley coach Tyler Pedersen said. “She is always willing to take feedback and then she works to correct it and make adjustments. Her attitude is just, it is perfect for sports. She is competitive. She wants to win. She is bigger, faster, stronger to start with, but then you add that work ethic where she is going to spend extra time in the gym or the weight room. It just makes a player who is just a pleasure to coach.”
Her role will continue to evolve this season as Collins headlines a very talented senior class for Platte Valley that includes Brylie Angle — another potential collegiate player — Tina Turpin and Kali Redden.
That same group of seniors plus Delaney Wolf and Jayce Holtman have big goals for the upcoming softball season as well where Collins is also a First Team All-State player.
“It is going to be kinda a bittersweet year,” Collins said. “It is great to be able to play with my team here one more year. It is also really sad that it is coming to an end.”
Collins is set to join a Bearcat program which already includes Maryville graduate Anastyn Pettlon.
“He said that he mainly looks for people who are going to be coachable, they are going to play hard, they are just going to have a great attitude,” Collins said of her conversations with Bearcat coach Austin Meyer. “… I think that embodies the player that I am and the player that I always want to be.”
Pedersen says Maggie’s presence in the area is good for other young players.
“I think Maggie is a great role model,” Pedersen said. “Not just the way she has approached her entire career athletically, but in class as well, she works hard in the classroom and when you have a student like that, you direct your underclassmen to learn from them."