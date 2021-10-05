MARYVILLE, Mo. — Northwest Missouri State coach Rich Wright was unable to elaborate more on the status of sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee on Tuesday, adding that it is still early in the week and a lot can change before Saturday afternoon.
Wright did provide some clarity from the week prior though. Hohensee remained in his pads in the second half and Wright confirmed that he was available to come back into the game if needed.
With a 23-7 halftime lead and the Griffons never truly threatening to score against the Bearcat defense all evening — the touchdown came on a missed call on a Hohensee incompletion which was ruled a fumble — the Bearcats were comfortable with freshman quarterback Joseph Krause finishing the game.
Krause only threw the ball three times in the second half and all the Bearcat yards came on the ground with the team leaning on running backs Al McKeller and Davonte Green. McKeller rushed for 171 yards on Saturday while Green rushed for 41.
Hohensee has been stellar to begin his career as a starting quarterback for the Bearcats. In two and a half games of action, he has completed 44 of 61 passes for 725 yards, eight touchdowns and one interception. He has run for three touchdowns in that span.
Krause is a redshirt freshman and was an All-Nebraska and First Team Class B selection as a senior at Seward High School in 2018. He threw for 3,335 yards during his senior season.
Wright also added that starting defensive lineman Noah Williams has an MRI scheduled for Wednesday on the elbow he injured on Saturday in St. Joseph.
Williams has eight tackles this season with one tackle for loss and a sack. He has been part of the nation's second-best rushing defense which is allowing 33 yards per game.
The Bearcats (4-0) will host Pittsburg State (4-1) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m., at Bearcat Stadium.