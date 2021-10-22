MARYVILLE, Mo. — “I feel good.”
It’s a simple sentence from Northwest Missouri State quarterback Braden Wright, but it’s a powerful response for Bearcat Nation and for Wright himself after a past month and a half that no one could have seen coming.
After waiting for nearly two years to retake the field for the Bearcats, Wright got that opportunity on Sept. 2 against Fort Hays State in Hays, Kan. Wright and the offense had some rust to knock off, but the Bearcat defense was lights out and Northwest got the 15-7 win.
Football was back, and Wright and his teammates were ready for normalcy to return as well. Then, eight days later, Wright’s world was turned upside down again.
On Sept. 10 during a team meeting, Wright went to the bathroom feeling ill and collapsed in tremendous pain.
Bearcat head football athletic trainer Liz Thieman took Wright to the hospital and he underwent emergency surgery to repair midgut volvulus, which is a twisted intestine. Following the surgery, Wright told the Northwest Missourian’s Jon Walker that Thieman may have saved his life.
Just 41 days later, Wright and his teammates were singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Thieman following their Thursday walk-through as the Bearcats prepare for a road trip to Northeastern State.
Braden Wright will make that trip and according to Bearcat coach Rich Wright, the plan is for the quarterback to play. Sophomore Mike Hohensee will start.
“I’m hopeful that he (Braden) can play on Saturday, it is going to be a little bit predicated on situation and things like that,” Rich Wright said. “But yeah, we’d like to get the rust knocked off if we can. But I am going to make that decision on Saturday and see how he feels. If he is ready to go, he’ll play”
Braden Wright is hopeful to get on the field as well.
He admits that he will have rust. He was cleared to return to practice on Monday morning, but before that was only allowed to lift things up to 15 pounds.
“The rehab process was pretty much laying on the couch and lifting things less than 15 pounds for five weeks,” Braden Wright said. “… That is why it has kind of been hard to get back into it. I feel like I’m a little behind physically right now, but it has just just been awesome to lift with the team, practice with the team and do all that stuff again. Those are the things you take for granted when you’ve been doing it for so long. Getting it taken away from you, the little things like that make it all the more worth it.”
Wright has practiced for four days and his head coach has liked what he has seen so far.
“When you have a five-week hiatus the way that he did, it takes a little bit of time,” Rich Wright said. “Each day, he has gotten a little better and a little better. The things that are going to factor in for him are his conditioning level a little bit, and then just getting out and getting hit again.”
Braden Wright spent nearly a week in the hospital following the operation and his schedule to return to football was still murky in that week even with a hopeful five-to-seven week timetable.
“At first, I was stitched up, the worst-case scenario didn’t happen, so I was thankful for that,” Wright recalls. “Then after that, I was just kind of talking to my doctor the next few days about the timeline. Obviously, I was disappointed. Coach Wright came in and we talked about football. He’s like, ‘we’ll be fine, we’ll hold it down.’ And obviously I had full confidence in that.”
Eight days after surgery, the junior signal-caller was still not allowed to travel on the team bus to Warrensburg for the Central Missouri game. He said the lead up to that game was one of the most surreal football experiences of his life.
“That was the most nervous I’ve been for a game,” Wright said. “My heart was pounding out of my chest.”
Wright has hit the most optimistic route back to the field from the initial timeline.
The 3-year starter comes back to the lineup after having an experience he hasn’t had since his redshirt year four years ago — watching the offense operate from the sideline.
“I was really just trying to flip it to a positive the best I could,” Wright said. “Obviously it was tough to take at first just knowing the timeline of what it was going to look like, but I really just tried to enjoy it, take that time away, refocus myself and get ready for when I was coming back.
“I was really trying to focus my mind mentally so I wouldn’t be behind. In the film room, on film study, just learning how to take notes on people and just stuff like that — I tried to stay locked in. Obviously no physical stuff for me during this time away, but that is why I was just really trying to hammer away at the mental side of the game.”
Wright has helped Hohensee with his mental game too in his first taste of being a college starting quarterback.
Hohensee has performed well in Wright’s stead. He has completed 83-of-116 passes for 1,176 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions.
“It has been fun,” Wright said. “I’ve known Mike could do this all along. That has never been a question. I know how talented he is.”
Hohensee and Wright have been together in the Bearcat quarterback room for over three years now, but they have been able to bond the last three weeks in a new spot — sitting next to each other in the trainer’s room.
“Once he rolled his ankle a couple weeks back, we were in the training room every day together just checking on each other’s rehab,” Wright said.
Now the two Bearcat quarterbacks will be looking to get healthier each week together and despite the fact that there can only be one quarterback on the field at a time for the Bearcats, Wright and Hohensee’s bond is still tight.
“It is awesome truly being friends with the guy,” Wright said.
Hohensee will take the first snap on Saturday in Tahlequah, Okla., and Wright will likely play at some point. How that arrangement develops is still somewhat a mystery, but the Bearcat quarterback position is stronger this week than it was last week now that all the quarterbacks on the roster are available again.
Regardless of what the rest of the season holds, Wright feels blessed to be back.
“Now that I’m back, it is just kind of like this peaceful feeling, I guess,” Wright said. “I feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be."