MARYVILLE, Mo. — Fans in attendance at the Bearcat Softball Field Friday afternoon were treated to two very different softball games in a double headed between Northwest Missouri State and Emporia State.
One went down to the wire. The other was over after four and a half innings. The Bearcats won them both.
Northwest (9-9, 3-3 MIAA) took a 5-4 victory in Game 1 before blowing by the Hornets 12-2 in the second leg of the doubleheader Friday afternoon, pulling the Bearcats back to .500 in conference play and giving the team confidence as it prepares to run the MIAA gantlet, with 10 conference games in the next two weeks.
The Bearcats dispatched the Hornets (13-13, 3-5 MIAA) with a pair of losses largely thanks to good-enough pitching from Northwest and an offense — led by fifth-year senior Kaitlyn Weis — that proved to be both timely and potent.
“We were just trying to be aggressive,” coach Ryan Anderson said. “Any team you face — when a team comes out swinging early in the count, you’re afraid to pitch to them. As hitters, I want that team to see us. … We did a good job with that.”
For Northwest, the first win of the afternoon came the hardest. The team’s offense was mostly stagnant in the early going of Game 1, Anderson said, due to softly-hit balls and a group of hitters who lacked aggression. But freshman pitcher Breck Dickey kept the Bearcats in the game long enough for that to change.
Dickey was effective in the first matchup with the Hornets, scattering six hits across six innings and allowing 4 runs while walking one and striking out three. The performance was good enough to earn Dickey her third win of the season thanks to an offensive outburst from her teammates in the fourth inning.
After Dickey gave up a solo home run in the top of the second inning and a pair of runs in the fourth on an RBI double from Emporia State’s Kerrigan Dixon and a groundout from Destiny Ojigoh that scored Dixon, Northwest’s bats came to life in the bottom half of the inning.
Emporia State’s Kelsey Phillips hit sophomore infielder Hannah Blackford with a pitch to lead off the inning — gifting Northwest a free base runner who would ultimately be the difference in the game. Moments later, sophomore infielder Olivia Daugherty laced a double to right field that advanced Blackford to third and left two runners on base for Weis.
But before Northwest’s all-time leader in RBIs had the chance to put the ball in play, Phillips threw a wild pitch, allowing Blackford to score and advancing Daugherty to third. Weis followed the mental lapse from Emporia State with a double to center field that scored Daugherty before freshman infielder Abby Nolte deposited a pitch from Phillips beyond the right field fence, giving Northwest a 4-3 lead after the 2-run bomb.
“The thing that sparked us was when Hannah — she got beamed — and, OK, we started swinging the bat,” Anderson said. “We kind of carried that through the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh inning there.”
Phillips evaded further trouble in the fourth, despite allowing two more Bearcats to reach base. After giving up a single to sophomore catcher Madison Friest, Phillips got sophomore infielder Alexis Kump to ground into a fielder’s choice before coaxing a 5-4-3 double play off the bat of freshman infielder Raven Defrain, ending the inning and keeping the Hornets within one run of Northwest.
Emporia tied the game in the top half of the next inning after Emporia’s Roni Raines, who singled and advanced to second on a double play, scored on an error from Dickey. Northwest responded with a 2-out RBI double to left field off the bat of Friest that scored Daugherty from first, giving the Bearcats a 5-4 lead. Moving from third base to the pitcher’s circle, Weis protected the 1-run lead with a scoreless top of the seventh inning, striking out Raines to end the first leg of the doubleheader and earn the save.
“Losing the early games of the year — I think we lost 10 so far — we didn’t have that chance to get your stride going into conference,” Anderson said. “And that’s what I told them after the game, it’s like, ‘Hopefully, you can see — we don’t need everybody hitting, but we need everybody wanting to be hitters and attacking the ball.’ … Hopefully this sparks something in us going into conference.”
GAME TWO
After logging a pivotal 4-run fourth inning in Game 1, the Bearcats used the same aggressive approach from the onset in the second leg of the double header, scoring 12 runs in the first three innings en route to a five-inning victory.
As she did for much of the afternoon, Weis led the way for the Bearcats in Game 2, logging an RBI single in the first inning in her first of three run-producing at bats. After Nolte walked to load the bases, Friest grounded into a fielder’s choice that scored Daugherty, giving Northwest a 2-0 lead before Emporia’s Josie Harrsion struck out sophomore first baseman Ady Watts to end the inning.
After Defrain pitched a scoreless second for Northwest, facing three Hornets and coaxing all of them into groundouts, Northwest’s offense responded with another loud inning.
At first, Harrison seemed to be on track to make quick work on the Bearcats in the bottom of the second, retiring the first two batters she faced. But a single and back-to-back walks loaded the base for Weis, who promptly cleared the bases with an opposite-field grand slam on the first pitch of the at bat, giving Northwest a 6-0 lead and logging her 50th career home run.
“I just felt like I needed a job to do,” said Weis, who now has 14 more home runs than any other player in the program’s history. “As a four-hole, that’s my job is to hit the ball hard and I think we all did that — we all hit the ball hard really well today.”
From there, the onslaught continued. Defrain worked around a lead off single to hold Emporia scoreless in the third, paving the way for a 6-run bottom half of the inning for the Bearcats. After a pop up, a walk and a strike out, Harrison looked as if she might finally escape an inning unscathed. Instead, she allowed a pair of singles that filled the bases before being replaced on the mound by Syndey Righi.
Righi proved to be even less effective than Harrison, allowing Blackford, the first batter she faced, to lace a 2 RBI single to center before Daugherty followed immediately with a 3-run homer to give Northwest an 11-0 lead. Weis, with no one to drive in, hit her second opposite field home run of the game and the 51st homer of her career. Batting around in the inning, Northwest strung together seven hits and eight runs, bouncing two Emporia pitchers out of the game and tallying enough runs to eventually win by spread.
“That was the whole approach coming into this game,” Anderson said. “If they’re gonna throw strikes, we’ve got to swing. You can’t put this on the umpire because we don’t want them to control the game. They did a good job swinging, attacking. If they were throwing strikes, we were hitting it.”
Trailing by 12 runs, the Hornets managed to get one back on an RBI double from Gabby Biondo in the fourth and again on a single from Bailey Flewelling in the fifth. With a chance to add more runs, Emporia State instead ran itself out of the game — the second leg of the double header ended on a double play that started with a sharply hit ball to Weis at third.
After looking the base runner back to third, Weis launched the ball to Watts at first for the second out of the inning. Emporia’s Jenna Spence, who had retreated all the way back to the third-base bag, was gunned down at the plate by Watts trying to score, ending the game and sealing the win for Northwest and Defrain, who allowed six hit and two runs over five innings of work in the second act of the sweep.
“I did not think she was gonna go at all,” Weis said, referring to Spence. “Especially since she went all the way back to the base — I thought I was pretty safe once that happened. But I’m happy she did go, because we got an out out of it.”