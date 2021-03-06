MARYVILLE, Mo. — For the national tournament starting next weekend, Saturday night's basketball game in Maryville was likely meaningless. But for anyone who watched Washburn's 69-68 win over Northwest Missouri State — and certainly for Tyler Geiman — it is a game they will never forget.
As the seconds ticked down in the MIAA Tournament championship game, Northwest junior Trevor Hudgins appeared to make the play of the night.
Hudgins blocked Geiman's 3-pointer with nine seconds left. The ball found its way to Northwest junior Diego Bernard, who took off sprinting up the court, but was fouled with 2.7 seconds left.
Bernard knocked down both free throws as Bearcat Arena celebrated what seemed to be the winning plays to win another MIAA Tournament. Geiman had other ideas.
“DB steps up to the line with two second left, hits two clutch free throws,” Northwest senior Ryan Hawkins said. “Then you think, you got two dribbles — don't foul, don't give up a full-court pass for an easy three. Make him take something from 70 feet away. If it goes in, I guess it goes in. It went in tonight.”
The Ichabod point guard calmly caught the in-bounds pass and heaved a shot from three-quarters court. Bearcat Arena again went wild but it was the Washburn bench rushing the floor and the crowd behind it celebrating a monumental shot and a program-defining win for the Ichabods.
“Probably wouldn't change a thing,” Hawkins said. “Make him throw up a prayer from the other free-throw line. It's a pretty good shot with two seconds left. Probably 99 percent of the time that doesn't go in.”
While Washburn celebrated, Northwest quickly turned its attention to the next step and that is the regional tournament next weekend in Aberdeen, South Dakota, where the Bearcats will still likely be the top seeds and Washburn will likely be the three seed.
“This isn't our season,” Hawkins said. “Obviously, you play and compete to win everything you can, but now we have got a week to prepare for regionals.”
In the latest regional rankings, the six teams that would make the regional were No. 1 Northwest, No. 2 Northern State, No. 3 Washburn, No. 4 Wayne State (Neb.), No. 5 Minnesota State-Moorhead and No. 6 Missouri Western.
McCollum thinks that is the way the seeding will likely stay after Western advanced to the semifinals in the MIAA tournament and Missouri Southern, the No. 7 team, lost its first-round game.
“I'd assume it'd be one, three and six that'd be my guess,” McCollum answered when asked where he thought the MIAA seedings would end up being.
The Bearcats found themselves in a close game in the final seconds because of a first half which saw them shoot just 23.1 percent as a team. The team's three All-American candidates — Hudgins, Bernard and Hawkins — combined to shoot just 3-of-18 in the first half.
“Just were terrible honestly,” McCollum said of team's first half. “I think we thought it was going to be easy and it's not. It just is what it is.”
As frustrated as McCollum was with the offensive execution, he was also frustrated with how the Bearcats played defensively. MIAA Tournament MVP Jalen Lewis had 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting in the first half as Washburn built a 30-19 lead.
“A couple times we didn't even know who we were guarding,” McCollum said. “It was just like they weren't listening to our substitutions. I don't know what was going on in that first half.”
The Bearcats roared back in the second half. They did it by attacking the basket. Hawkins finished with 18 free throw attempts in the game as the Bearcats consistently attacked when the Ichabods would switch a smaller defender on Hawkins.
Hawkins finished the game with 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven steals.
Freshman guard Byron Alexander also played a majority of the second half and gave the Bearcats a lift defensively. He collected the biggest rebound of the night with 1:14 left when he grabbed an offensive rebound down 64-63, was fouled and made both free throws for the lead.
“Defense — needed another guard out there defensively because they play three guards, and you have to make sure that you can guard those three guards,” McCollum said on the reason to play Alexander. “And Byron was phenomenal.”
Geiman answered with a layup, Hawkins tied the game with a free throw and that set up the unforgettable final 10 seconds.
“That last 20 minutes, you aren't going to find more fun basketball than that,” Hawkins said. “Obviously the outcome wasn't what we wanted, but to have five guys on the floor at all times competing their butts off, it is very rare.”
Lewis finished with a game-high 26 points while Geiman had 23. In addition to Hawkins' 23, Hudgins had 18 and Bernard added 10. Those five players were the MIAA All-Tournament Team.
Northwest and Washburn now wait to officially hear their tournament fates during the selection show at 9:30 p.m., on Sunday. The show will be broadcast on NCAA.com.
“We've got a regional to compete in,” McCollum said. “It is not the end of the world. We are still conference regular-season champions and that is a 22-game season. When you look back on it, that is what you celebrate. We will be the one seed in the national tournament and you have to go try to win that now.”