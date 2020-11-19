After finishing tied for ninth in the MIAA last year with a 7-12 conference record and a 14-14 overall mark, the MIAA coaches have picked Fort Hays State to finish in a tie for seventh this season.
Who’s back?
The Tigers will be led by All-MIAA Third Team forward Jared Vitztum. The 6-foot-7 Hays native led the team in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots last season.
The senior averaged 14.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
While Vitztum led the frontcourt, the Tigers returned second-leading scorer and leading assist man Nyjee Wright in the backcourt. Wright scored 10 points a game last season, but is dealing with an injury to begin the season.
The Tigers also bring back rotation players Alvin Thompson and Gilbert Peters. Thompson scored six points a game last year while Peters earned one start.
Who’s gone?
The Tigers must replace four players who made at least 11 starts last season.
Devin Davis started all 28 games last season and averaged 9.4 points per game. Jake Hutchings started 17 games and averaged 9.3 points per game.
Aaron Nicholson started all 28 games and averaged 8.9 points a game. Calvin Harrington started 11 games last season. The Tigers also must replace Perry Carroll.
What does Coach say?
“We are a very young team, the youngest I’ve had and this is my 20th season here. We have six freshmen and three sophomores. We have a few injuries to probable starting guards so I’d say that we are probably going to be even younger than we even anticipated before the season started.” - Tiger head coach Mark Johnson