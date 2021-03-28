EVANSVILLE, Mo. — In 2009, Dr. Bob Boerigter took what seemed like a major gamble at the time. Boerigter was charged with replacing the all-time winningest coach in Northwest Missouri State history and selected Ben McCollum.
At the time, McCollum was the second youngest coach in all of Division-II and had just four years under his belt as a full-time assistant at Emporia State. Boerigter’s son and former Kansas Chiefs receiver Marc Boerigter recounted his father’s hiring of McCollum on Twitter Saturday night.
“My father, Dr. Bob hired a lot of really good coaches during his athletic (administrative) career,” Marc tweeted. “But I don’t know if he had a better vision, risk, conviction and belief for a coach than he did for Ben McCollum when he hired him.”
McCollum’s first two seasons with the Bearcats were not easy sledding as the young coach went 12-15 in his first season and 10-16 in his second season. McCollum recounted those struggles following his 300th victory as the Bearcats’ head coach and third national championship.
“I think sometimes you have to suffer a little bit before you can improve, and we suffered a little bit this year when we lost those games,” McCollum said after capping a 2-loss season with a national championship. “Obviously, those first two seasons, I suffered quite a bit. I think that in order to really reach some sort of pinnacle, I think there needs to be some of that to be able to soul search.”
Boerigter’s faith in McCollum was rewarded beginning in his third season. McCollum had been developing point guard Deshaun Cooper in those early years. As a junior, Cooper broke out and led the Bearcats 22 wins.
Cooper was injured the next year, but the team still managed 21 wins. Cooper returned for his senior year and the Bearcats won 24 games before losing in the Central Regional finals.
The common belief was that the Bearcats would fall off without Cooper, but redshirt freshman Justin Pitts stepped into the starting lineup in Cooper’s point guard spot and the Bearcats won 25 games and made it back to the regional championship.
Pitts’ sophomore year, the Bearcats won 27 games, but couldn’t break through the regional championship game. They finally broke through in 2016-2017 when the Bearcats went 35-1 and won the program’s first national championship.
“Where the program has come — I wish I could just go through every single person that had a part in building this program,” McCollum said. “It is far from (just) me. It is the first group that came in, the second group, the third group, the fourth group, the fifth group. It is all those kids, all the managers, all the assistants, all the everything. That is how you build culture and that is how you build a program — everybody puts their hand in it.
“It is pretty neat look back at some of that stuff and see how far we’ve come.”
The program seemed poised to win back-to-back titles in Pitts' senior year, but an injury going into the regional tournament derailed those hopes.
The Bearcats were again thought to be ready to fall off with the graduation of not just Pitts, but Chris Ebou-Ndow, Xavier Kurth and Brett Dougherty graduations as well. Replacing four starters, McCollum went into the season with an all-freshman backcourt of Trevor Hudgins and Diego Bernard. All McCollum and the Bearcats managed to do was have the winningest season in NCAA Division-2 history with a 38-0 mark and a second national title.
With four starters returning the next season, the Bearcats again seemed poised for titles in back-to-back years, but this time, it was derailed by the pandemic and with no season, the Bearcats waited a year for the shot to repeat.
They completed that goal on Saturday with the most-dominant string of blowouts in the Elite Eight in the history of Division-II. Over the last three seasons, Northwest is 97-3 overall and owns the only two national titles awarded during that span.
“For these kids to perform like that — they’ve lost three games and two to the same team,” McCollum said. “It is pretty unbelievable — unprecedented really.”
McCollum made his own history with his 300th win, improving to 300-78 in 12 seasons. McCollum is 23-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament.
And it all started with the vision and conviction that Dr. Bob Boerigter had 12 years ago.
“I’ve been treated very well by a lot of people in Maryville and at Northwest Missouri State,” McCollum said. “You want to do them right, and perform and represent Maryville and Northwest Missouri State and that community. I feel like we recruit the right kids that do that, and I feel like we coach the right way to be able to do that.
“So that means a lot to us that we are able to represent that community and that school, and try to do our very best to do that in an appropriate manner.”