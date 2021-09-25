MARYVILLE, Mo. – Northwest Missouri State was able to shut out the Bronchos of Central Oklahoma on Saturday afternoon to collect its third-straight victory of the early season.
The Bearcat defense was able to keep the Central Oklahoma offense in check, as they limited the Bronchos to only 118 total yards and eight first downs. Northwest held the visitors to negative-23 yards rushing on their way to a 38-0 rout on Family Weekend.
“It was better, still not where we want to be,” Rich Wright said of the defense’s performance. “I felt like offensively, they really controlled the football game. You can thank Al McKeller, the offensive line, the conversions on third-down, and the fact we did not punt until the fourth quarter.”
The Bearcats found success on offense early and often, however, mistakes held them off the scoreboard until late in the second quarter. The first score was a 1-yard rush from sophomore quarterback Mike Hohensee to put Northwest up 7-0 with 2:24 remaining in the first half.
The second score for Northwest came right before half. Hohensee took the snap in shotgun formation, and as the time on the clock expired for halftime, he rolled out to his right and threw a 44-yard pass that ended up in the hands of senior receiver Alec Tatum. The Bearcats took that momentous play with them into the locker at the break giving them a 14-0 advantage.
“We practice that every week, Kaden and Travon go deep, and I am just the guy who waits there in case the ball is batted and it worked out perfectly,” Tatum said of his reception before half time. “At first, I was really excited and then I started laughing as everyone came and crowded me, it was funny.”
Following a 42-yard field goal from freshman kicker Cole Lammel, McKeller joined in on the fun. From 15-yards out, McKeller was able to show off his strength and power as he waltzed into the end zone to extend Northwest’s lead to 24-0 with 3:47 to play in the third quarter. McKeller finished the game with one touchdown and 161 yards on 21 carries, averaging a whopping 7.5 yards per carry.
“It was real fun, sitting out of football for two years to come back to a place like this, it was very exciting,” McKeller said. “At my old school, it was sort of like this, but here we have a better family and better traditions.”
Starting the fourth quarter with a 24-0 lead, the Bearcat offense was not done quite yet. With Hohensee and McKeller rolling out to the right as if the play was a designed option, Hohensee quickly dropped back a few yards and found Tatum behind the Bronchos secondary for his second score of the day. Tatum had a career day, racking up 188 yards on 11 receptions and two touchdowns.
Four minutes later, junior running back Davonte Green displayed his speed for the attendance of 8,531 at Bearcat Stadium. With redshirt freshman quarterback Joseph Krause in the game, all he had to do was dump the ball off to Green and he did the rest. Weaving his way through defenders and sprinting down the sideline to the end zone, Green was able to put the Bearcats up 38-0 following his 65-yard touchdown reception.
“It is fun to watch because these kids are such high-character individuals, they work hard and do things the right way,” Wright said. “They are committed to one another, probably the biggest joy for me to watch right now is that this football team genuinely likes each other. These guys are close with each other and any time you have that care factor, I think you can do some special things as a program.”
Northwest will travel to St. Joseph next week to face off against a familiar opponent in MIAA rival Missouri Western with kickoff set for 6:00 p.m. Oct. 2.